SRW Founder Unlocks Inner Youthfulness By “Harnessing the Nine Hallmarks of Aging”

/EIN News/ -- AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitening or graying of hair, wrinkling or sagging skin, slowing of thought, memory or thinking, and an overall decrease in energy are often what defines aging. If we wait for these traditional aging markers, it may be too late to do anything about them. It’s the reason why Greg Macpherson, pharmacist and author of the new book, “Harnessing the Nine Hallmarks of Aging,” says understanding aging at a cellular level gives you an advantage.



In the absence of a unified theory on aging, about a decade ago, scientists defined the underlying aging process as the nine hallmarks of aging. They developed a consensus model, noting what each hallmark of aging should exhibit during normal aging, and in cell models, if you aggravate it you see accelerated aging and if you make it better it slows the aging process.

“Our bodies are dynamic, molecular machines, so what was discovered was the idea that how we age is not predetermined by your literal age,” said Macpherson. “We can easily influence the aging process with specific, healthy lifestyle choices that can make a dramatic difference in how well we age and how long we live.”

In Macpherson’s book, he dives deeper into each of the nine hallmarks of aging, which are: genomic instability, telomere attrition, epigenetic alterations, loss of proteostasis, deregulated nutrient sensing, mitochondrial dysfunction, cellular senescence, stem cell exhaustion and altered intercellular communication; and how to harness them for better longevity. Macpherson explains how cells are damaged, repaired, and how your DNA plays an important role. He shares how to protect your DNA from damaging disruptors that cause aging, such as, ultraviolet rays from sun, air pollution and smoking. He also describes how to repair DNA during specific decades of your life with cellular supporting nutrients including: hobamine (2-Hoba from Himalayan buckwheat), along with exercising and eating healthier for people in their 30s; and using Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN) to boost the body’s natural levels of NAD+, a key enzyme that supports healthy cell metabolism and energy levels for people in their 40s; and fisetin, a natural compound that can clear out old, defective cells for people in their 50s. The book also covers how the practice of fasting, on a routine basis, can turn back time on a cellular level to help you age more favorably.

Beyond theory and concept, Macpherson has used his entrepreneurial spirit to further develop solutions to this new paradigm of aging, described in his book, by launching SRW Laboratories, a science- and research-based company that curates the latest biotechnology research to formulate natural products designed to help slow the onset of aging and disease, and develop evidence based solutions for those who are experiencing age-related health concerns. SRW, which stands for Science, Research and Wellness, is Macpherson’s natural world laboratory that will develop the preventative formulas from nature required to slow down the aging process based on the nine hallmarks of aging.

With aging being the single biggest risk factor for developing disease, Macpherson’s mission to slow the aging process at a cellular level could help millions of people delay the onset of diseases associated with advanced aging like Alzheimer’s and heart disease.

“We have brought together the world’s leading scientists on aging to SRW and synthesized their work to curate an array of cutting edge nutrients that uniquely combat the nine hallmarks of aging,” said Macpherson. “I’m most excited about this project because it is a culmination of my life’s work.”

A proud New Zealander, Macpherson grew up in Ōtaki, a small town on the Kāpiti Coast of the North Island. He earned his bachelor of pharmacy degree at the University of Otago Medical School in 1992. Macpherson then got involved with a number of technology-driven startups including founding a pharmacy that specialized in providing health care to older adults in residential care facilities, bringing the first robotic dispensing machines into New Zealand and achieving the first license to provide wholesale packing services to the pharmacy sector. In 1997, he established www.pharmacydirect.co.nz, one of the first online pharmacies in New Zealand with a focus on client wellness, making it the No. 1 online pharmacy for more than two decades. Since that time he has been building other companies with the aging endgame in mind. SRW is his first company that will aggressively address aging at the cellular level with the only cell-focused nutrient line called Cel Range designed to specifically slow down the aging process based on the nine hallmarks of aging. More on SRW at: www.scienceresearchwellness.com; order, “Harnessing the Nine Hallmarks of Aging” at: www.theninehallmarksofaging.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c40ea6a9-4b21-489d-ae41-f28831d8e038

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ef17b7eb-04b6-4901-a24c-873eb8902b07

Media Contact: Amy Summers 212-757-3419 or amy@pitchpublicitynyc.com Pitch Publicity