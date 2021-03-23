A Network Spreads its Wings: Rights-of-Way Managers Join Growing Movement

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Ont., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is pleased to announce the launch of the Canadian Chapter of the Rights-of-Way as Habitat Working Group. This is a network aimed to engage professional managers of hydro lines, roadways and pipelines in restoring pollinator habitat by providing expertise, cost-effective best management practices and industry-driven resources.

“This has been another challenging year for the eastern Monarch Butterfly population in North America. Canadians want to be part of recovery efforts, and rights-of-way present fabulous opportunities to restore meadow habitat in the breeding range and along the migratory route of this extraordinary species,” said Carolyn Callaghan, CWF senior conservation biologist, terrestrial wildlife.

The Canadian chapter builds upon the U.S. working group, a unique collaboration of professionals from across multiple sectors, including gas, electric, rail and road industries, representing more than 400 organizations. Formed in 2015, the U.S. Rights-of-Way as Habitat Working Group is hosted and facilitated by the Energy Resources Center at the University of Illinois Chicago.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Canadian Wildlife Federation to expand our knowledge network and find new collaborative opportunities with utility and transportation organizations in Canada,” said Iris Caldwell, program manager of sustainable landscapes, Energy Resources Centre at the University of Illinois Chicago. “What we have learned as a working group over the past five years is that we can really multiply our conservation benefits by working together, and there’s never been a more important time to focus on solutions to address biodiversity loss.”

The Mar. 23 virtual launch of the Canadian chapter is part of CWF’s annual rights-of-way workshop series. Additional meetings focus on partnership building Mar. 25, field techniques Mar. 30, and best practices April 6. Eastern Ontario rights-of-way managers are also meeting virtually on April 8.

The Canadian network will aid in developing positive Canada—U.S. partnerships and collaboration by sharing expertise and experience on a common transboundary issue, Callaghan said. Peer-to-peer knowledge sharing will also be facilitated between Canadian practitioners. Joining the Canadian chapter is free and includes access to the U.S. networks.

Maximizing the use of Rights of Way (ROW) as pollinator habitat through meadow restoration is also an opportunity to employ an innovative nature-based climate solution, Callaghan said. With deeper root systems than turfgrass, native plants in meadows aid in the storage of carbon. Eastern Ontario land managers such as Lanark County are part of the movement.

“At Lanark County we are enhancing vegetation management techniques and restoration methods and sharing those strategies through workshops, webinars, and online resources to encourage Lanark County residents and other municipalities to support a healthy and sustainable environment. This ROW corridor initiative also exemplifies Lanark County’s long-term goals for roadsides and the environment” said Terry McCann, Director of Public Works.

CWF is excited to welcome other ROW managers to the network and create movement on ROW corridors.

For more information, visit HelpthePollinators.ca.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation:

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, and recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

