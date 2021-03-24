Respiratory Monitoring Devices Companies Are Launching Smart Devices For Better Patient Monitoring And Therapy Adherence

Respiratory Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030

Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact:

The companies in the market are increasingly launching smart respiratory monitoring devices to diagnose and monitor number of respiratory diseases. These smart respiratory monitoring devices are Bluetooth-enabled which can be connected to smartphones to continuously monitor the vital respiratory parameters. For instance, in November 2019, Lupin Limited, an India-based pharmaceutical company, introduced Adhero, a new connected smart device, for metered-dose medications. This first-of-its-kind technology is intended to help people with chronic respiratory illnesses monitor their use of MDI and to promote enhanced therapy adherence.

Other respiratory monitoring devices trends include mergers and acquisitions. In May 2019, Apple, a USA based technology company acquired Tueo Health for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition serves to bolster the Apple intellectual property in the healthcare space as it continues to roll more health-oriented features in its hardware products. Tueo Health, a small Redwood City based start-up focused on monitoring asthma in sleeping pediatric patients.

Major players in the respiratory devices industry are Covidien, GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, ResMed, Siemens Healthcare, Merck & Co., Calando Pharmaceuticals, Quark Pharmaceuticals, Sirnaomics Inc., and Traversa Therapeutics.

The global respiratory monitoring devices market size is expected to decline from $1.86 billion in 2020 to $1.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -7.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The respiratory devices market is expected to reach $2.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

The market covered in the respiratory monitoring devices market report is segmented by type into capnographs, gas analyzers, pulse oximeters, peak flow meters, spirometers, polysomnographs, others, by end-user into laboratories, hospitals, home use, and by application into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), infectious diseases, asthma, others.

