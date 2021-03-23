SUPPORT.COM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of SPRT and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.



On March 22, 2021, Support.com announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Greenidge in all-stock merger that will result in Greenidge becoming a NASDAQ listed company. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Support.com stockholders will receive approximately 0.124 shares of Greenidge common stock for each share of Support.com common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Support.com’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Support.com’s stockholders.

