Fluid Transfer System Market Size to Reach USD 28.48 Billion in 2028 | Implementation Of More Strigent Fuel Efficiency Regulations is Key Factor which will Drive Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Fluid Transfer System market include Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluid transfer system market size is expected to reach USD 28.48 Billion at a steady CAGR of 6.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.

Rising demand for premium vehicles and growing adoption of after-treatment devices in diesel engines is propelling growth of the market. Fluid transfer systems offer safe and efficient loading and offloading of oil in onshore as well as offshore applications. Moreover, the ability of metal used in fuel transfer to be recycled is further propelling market growth.

Increasing popularity of electric vehicles is expected to positively impact growth of the fluid transfer systems market going ahead. Increasing focus on manufacturing more fuel-efficient vehicles and reduced emission levels are factors positively impacting growth of the market. For instance, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) are luxury cars with high-end features and high price range. Fluid transfer systems in these vehicles include air suspension lines, engine cooling lines, battery cooling lines, and brake lines. Increasing demand for PHEVs is expected to continue to drive the growth of the global fluid transfer system market going ahead.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/572

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the automotive industry adversely as well as others during the lockdown and subsequent supply chain disruption and reduced availability of workforce and raw materials etc. Shutting down of manufacturing units also resulted in short supply of vehicle parts and components. However, vehicle production momentum has been picking up and demand for fluid transfer systems continues to improve in parallel.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In January 2020, Trelleborg announced the acquisition of Signum Technology Limited and its subsidiary firms Gall Thomson, Vee Bee Filtration, KLAW Products, and KLAW LNG. The acquisition is intended to offer flow control safety solutions such as safety solutions for LNG transfer systems and marine breakaway couplings, and provide new functionality level to the product portfolio of Trelleborg and expand the offering of its services across its business units.

Demand for AC lines has been increasing significantly in the recent past as almost all vehicle manufacturers are offering vehicles equipped with air conditioning systems. Increase in demand for premium vehicles and rising competition among automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to provide enhanced comfort and luxury to customers is expected to fuel revenue growth of the AC line segment.

Battery electric vehicles segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to implementation of government initiatives to encourage sales of BEVs. Rise in demand for BEVs in Asia Pacific is expected to propel revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

Asia Pacific accounted for fastest revenue CAGR in 2020 due to increase in sales of luxury vehicles. Government initiatives to drive adoption of electric vehicles in developing countries in the region are also expected to positively impact growth of the market in future. Moreover, implementation of stringent emission standards such as Bharat Stage (BS) VI in India will further drive growth of the market. BS-VI is the sixth stage of the Bharat Stage Emission norms, which came into effect on 1 April 2020. BS-VI compliant vehicles will only release 10 parts per million (ppm) sulfur as per the regulations.

Key players in the market include Contitech, Cooper Standard, Lander Automotive, Akwel, Gates Corporation, Hutchinson, Tristone, TI Fluid Systems, Castello Italio, and Kongsberg Automotive.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/572

Emergen Research has segmented the global fluid transfer system market on the basis of equipment type, type, application, material, and region:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) AC Lines Air Suspension Lines SCR Lines Brake Lines DPF Lines Fuel Lines Turbo Coolant Lines Transmission Oil Cooling Lines

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Hoses Tubing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Automotive Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) Mild Hybrid Vehicles Aerospace Manufacturing Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Aluminum Stainless Steel Rubber Nylon Steel Others



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fluid-transfer-system-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Norway Italy BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest Of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Spherical graphite market size was valued at USD 2,435.8 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 9,598.8 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.6%. The spherical graphite market is observing a double-digit growth attributed to its increasing usage in lithium-ion battery production.

Sodium dichromate market size was valued at USD 759.2 Million in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 1,242.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The sodium dichromate market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in pigment, metal finishing, chromium compounds preparation, leather tanning, and wood preservative.

Acoustic insulation market size was valued at USD 12.94 Billion in 2019 and is forecasted to reach USD 19.64 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%. The acoustic insulation market is observing high demand attributed to its increasing application in building & construction, automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs