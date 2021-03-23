ICwhatUC chosen in top 100 startups globally for the Start Up Energy Transition (SET) Award

Leading Alberta software company selected as one of the top 100 energy and mobility startups of the year out of hundreds of applicants from 89 countries

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICwhatUC is excited to announce that they have been selected as one of the top 100 energy and mobility startups of 2021 by Start Up Energy Transition. ICwhatUC is a self-service visual work platform for the mobile workforce that uses augmented reality through shared smartphone video to simplify customer-driven repairs, estimates, and inspections. Their software allows for customers to receive virtual service, which reduces truck rolls and unnecessary carbon gas emissions.

Serving mainly the utilities and construction industries, ICwhatUC’s philosophy is the truck roll that didn’t happen is the most sustainable truck roll. Their software enables a step change impact for sustainable field operations, while also enabling end consumers with more autonomy.

The Start Up Energy Transition (SET) is a global innovation platform supporting innovation in energy. They are powered by the German Energy Agency (dena), in cooperation with the World Energy Council, and they believe that a sustainable future is directly linked to innovative business models.

Each year they publish a SET100 list - a list of the top 100 most innovative, savvy and promising startups who are working on ideas affecting global energy transition and climate change. The startups on the SET100 list have all been invited to pitch virtually at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue. The theme of this year’s conference is “Energiewende” - towards climate neutrality.

“The traditional service model made sense when there was no other option, but it doesn’t anymore. Everyone has a super computer with a high definition camera in their pocket,” says Guillermo Salazar, Co-Founder and CEO of ICwhatUC. “If we want lower emissions and faster issue resolution, we need to choose virtual options to deliver expertise without the trip. We need to share with our service providers that we won’t tolerate needless emissions and wait times when there are good virtual options.”

As power and utility organizations increasingly look to shift towards virtual, on-demand service options, solutions like ICwhatUC are needed to help speed the transition. Consumers are increasingly expecting their service providers to be efficient both for the planet and their own time - fortunately that time is now.

Contact:

Luke Krueger

Co-Founder, ICwhatUC

Phone: 403-630-1352

Email: lkrueger@icwhatuc.com