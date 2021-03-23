Kidney Dialysis Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 96.5 Billion By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

/EIN News/ -- Acumen Research and Consulting, a global provider of market research studies, in a recently published report titled “Kidney Dialysis Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020-2027”



LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Kidney Dialysis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.7% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 96.5 Bn by 2027.

North America has dominated the kidney dialysis market share since the past and is anticipated to follow the same trend in the coming years. On the other hand, the kidney dialysis market in Asia-Pacific is expected to rise at the fastest pace. This is backed up by the fact that Asia-Pacific is one of the leading markets for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. China, India, and Japan are the main countries in APAC that have experienced rapid growth as a result of factors such as rising per capita income, improved healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives. Furthermore, increasing acceptance of home hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, as well as rising ageing population and increasing incidences of ESRD, are driving the global kidney dialysis market forward.

DOWNLOAD SAMPLE PAGES OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2512

Market Dynamics

Rising number of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), advanced technologies, and surge in cost effective and accurate portable dialysis apparatus are the factors that stimulate the growth of global kidney dialysis market. According to the estimates revealed by the University of California San Francisco in 2018, an estimated 2 million people worldwide suffered from ESRD. Therefore, as the disease is more prevalent in among the patient pool it propels the demand for kidney dialysis equipment. This ultimately results in bolstering demand for fast yet effective treatment option for the population suffering from the disease.

Segmental Outlook

Kidney dialysis market is segmented based on product, application, and end-user. Based on product, it is segmented as hemodialysis (HD) equipment, peritoneal dialysis (PD) equipment, concentrates & solutions, catheters & tubing, and others. By application, the market is bifurcated as hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Furthermore, end-user is classified into in-center dialysis settings and home care settings.

VIEW TABLE OF CONTENT OF THIS REPORT@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/kidney-dialysis-market

Based on product segment, hemodialysis (HD) Equipment will dominate the kidney dialysis market in the coming years. This is attributed to high prevalence of terminal kidney failure in patients. Hemodialysis (HD) equipment is highly specialized in filtering waste and water from the blood. Therefore, manufactures are highly focusing on the developments of specialized hemodialysis equipments that propel the growth of the global kidney dialysis market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players involved in the kidney dialysis market involve Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nipro Corporation, Medtronic plc, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd, Cantel Medical Corporation, and among others.

Browse Upcoming Market Research Reports@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/forthcoming-reports

Some of the key observations regarding kidney dialysis market include:

In November 2020, Baxter International Inc. announced receiving clearance for its new product namely, "Homechoice Claria automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) system". The new product is supported with a share source connectivity platform. The clearance follows the recent finalization of the End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) Treatment Choice (ETC) payment model, aiming to significantly increase the number of patients suffering from kidney failure who receive home dialysis or organ transplant.





In July 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company, announced the acquisition of TVA Medical, Inc. a company involved in development of minimal invasive vascular access solution for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease requiring hemodialysis. The acquisition enables BD to offer new product “everlinQ™ endoAVF System", a new endovascular arteriovenous (AV) fistula creation technology that adds to the company's ESRD portfolio of dialysis catheters, drug coated balloons, standard angioplasty balloons and endovascular stent graft products. This technology will further improve BD's ability to serve physicians and their patients by providing a minimally invasive option for creating critical AV fistulas (joining arteries to veins to create a circuit) for hemodialysis procedures.





In January 2017, B. Braun announced receiving Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its new hemodialyzer namely, "Diacap Pro". This newly developed “Diacap Pro” is designed to improve dialysis dose. The product is specialized to clear blood toxins like urea ad creatinine, with retention of vital molecules like albumin.



INQUIRY BEFORE BUYING@ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/inquiry-before-buying/2512

BUY THIS PREMIUM RESEARCH REPORT - https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2512

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com | +1 407 915 4157

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting