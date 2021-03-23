Personalized And ‘Intsagrammable’ Ads Are Major Trends Supporting The Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Industry, As Per TBRC

Segments covered: By Type – Painted Billboards, Digital Billboards, Multi-purpose Billboards, Mobile Billboards, Others; By Application – Highways, Railway Stations, Buildings, Automobiles, Others; By End-User – Retail, Banks & Financial Institutions, Commercial Buildings, Media & Entertainment, Government, Transportation

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the billboard & outdoor advertising market, companies in the billboard and outdoor advertising market are focusing on leveraging the growing trend of content sharing. Instagrammable billboards refer to billboards that are engaging, creative, visually pleasing and have the potential of being shared and streamed. Advertisers create an experience or a piece of art and the people do most of the marketing for the advertisers here by sharing on social media.

For instance, in 2018, Sweden based audio streaming company, Spotify released its #DavidBowieIsHere campaign to commemorate the late David Bowie. The company put up subway-wall-sized images of Bowie-inspired art, from fan-made submissions in the Broadway-Lafayette New York subway station. Each piece of art had a unique Spotify code that allowed fans to access the music and allowed engagement and sharing via the Spotify app across all devices.

Billboard industry trends that focus on personalization gain the attention of customers. Personalization helps advertisers to efficiently target hopeful clients and offer better brand engagement. For instance, Israel based advertising company, Cerebro Platform uses facial detection technology and mobile geolocation data to place relevant advertisements fitting the real-time demographic characteristics of those in-front of the sign.

The platform can trigger an ad in real time, based on facial analysis and other data sources. Also, in 2020, the US based Delta Air Lines partnered with Misapplied Sciences to launch the ‘Parallel Reality’ beta experience in the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. In advertising, parallel reality is a concept where messages or content targeted to each viewer’s needs, interests, and surroundings in a tailored manner. The new technology allows multiple customers to see personalized content curated to their unique journey making travel smooth and hassle-free. The parallel reality feature can create seamless, engaging and personalized experiences in nearly any out-of-home venue.

The billboard and outdoor advertising market is relatively fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the billboard advertising market made up to 44.51% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include JCDecaux SA, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Lamar Advertising Company, Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd., OUTFRONT Media Inc. and others.

The Business Research Company 's report titled Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 covers major billboard and outdoor advertising companies, billboard and outdoor advertising market share by company, billboard and outdoor advertising manufacturers, billboard and outdoor advertising market size, and billboard and outdoor advertising market forecasts. The report also covers the global billboard and outdoor advertising market and its segments.

Global billboard and outdoor advertising market analysis shows that the market is expected to grow from $60.23 billion in 2020 to $66.63 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $90.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.

As the pandemic comes under control, the demand for billboard and outdoor advertising is likely to return to more ‘normal’ pre-pandemic levels. However, this point could be further in the future than anticipated as some countries are reporting new strains of the virus, and indeed there could be a second wave of infections as lockdown measures are lifted.

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast outdoor advertising market size and growth for the whole market, outdoor advertising market segments and outdoor advertising market geographies, outdoor advertising market trends, outdoor advertising market drivers, outdoor advertising marketrestraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.



