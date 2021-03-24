Burgum directs flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of Boulder, Colo., shooting victims

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Saturday, March 27, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of the 10 victims of Monday’s shooting in Boulder, Colo.

The governor’s directive is in accordance with a proclamation issued today by President Joe Biden.