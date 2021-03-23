RIDE Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Lordstown Motors Corp. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Lordstown Motors Corp. ("Lordstown Motor" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RIDE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Lordstown securities between August 3, 2020 and March 17, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ride.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On March 12, 2021, Hindenburg Research published an article, “The Lordstown Motors Mirage: Fake Orders, Undisclosed Production Hurdles, And A Prototype Inferno”. The report claimed that based on “conversations with former employees, business partners and an extensive document review” the Company’s book of 100,000 pre-orders “are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy.” The article continued to state that “[f]ormer employees also shared that the company has completed none of its needed testing or validation, including cold weather testing, durability testing, and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) testing required by the NHTSA [National Highway Traffic Safety Administration].” Following this news, Lordstown Motor stock dropped during intraday trading on March 12, 2021.

Then on March 17, 2021, Lordstown announced that it is the subject of an SEC inquiry for information following the release of the Hindenburg Research report. Also, before markets opened on March 18, 2021, Stephen Burns, Lordstown’s CEO, was on CNBC and stated “We never said we had orders. We don’t have a product yet so by definition you can’t have orders.” Following this news Lordstown stock dropped roughly 9%.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/ride or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Lordstown you have until May 17, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

