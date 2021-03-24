REMINDER: Public Hearing on Scott Farm Road Mine to be held March 29

The Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) will hold a public hearing on the Scott Farm Road Mine application on Monday, March 29 at 6 p.m. The application for Mining Permit No. 52-16 (Pending) is for a sand mining operation in Jones County. The public is invited to participate online or by phone. Speakers are asked to register in advance.

Given the guidance on preventing the spread of COVID-19, DEMLR has evaluated the most appropriate options to safely allow public participation and will conduct the public hearing virtually.

Who: Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources

What: Scott Farm Road Mine Application Public Hearing, via teleconference (WebEx)

When: March 29, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Phone: Call-in number: 415-655-0003, Access Code: 185 148 2266

Online: (WebEx Link): https://bit.ly/3dQLOXI

Event Password: NCDEMLR

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 12:00 p.m. on March 29. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3b51LI7, or call (919) 707-3645.

Internet access is not required to participate in the meeting. To comment by phone: when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

The comment period is open through April 9, 2021. Comments can be submitted via email to ncminingprogram@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Scott Farm Road Mine”, or by leaving a voicemail at (919) 707-3645, or by mail to:

Adam Parr, Assistant State Mining Engineer

Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources

Department of Environmental Quality

1612 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612

Phone: (919) 707-9207

DEQ will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

The application, public notice, and proposed mine maps can be found here.