Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 753 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,201 in the last 365 days.

FLAG ALERT: Lowering Of US and NC Flags To Half-Staff Until Sunset Mar. 27, 2021 Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Boulder, Colorado

Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered immediately to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27, 2021 honoring the victims of the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado.  As a show of respect for the individuals who lost their lives on Monday in a senseless act of violence and to their families in mourning, all North Carolinians are encouraged to join in lowering flags to half-staff in their honor.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"Our hearts are with those who lost loved ones in the senseless shooting in Boulder. We can, and must, take action to save lives."

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Please note, all North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the US Flag Code

 

###

You just read:

FLAG ALERT: Lowering Of US and NC Flags To Half-Staff Until Sunset Mar. 27, 2021 Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Boulder, Colorado

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.