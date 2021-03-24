Texas Holocaust And Genocide Commission Extends Application Deadline For 5th Annual Outstanding Educator Award

March 23, 2021 | Press Release

The Texas Holocaust and Genocide Commission (THGC) today announced that it has extended its application deadline for the Friends of THGC’s 5th Annual Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Educator Award to Friday, April 30th.

The Dr. Steinberger Outstanding Educator Award seeks to recognize best practices in the classroom for teaching about the Holocaust and/or any of the genocides recognized by the United States; these genocides include those in the Ottoman Empire, Cambodia, Rwanda, the Balkans, Darfur, and the Middle East (Syria and Iraq). The award will go to one Texas classroom teacher, curriculum specialist, or librarian who works with any students in the 6th through 12th grades on Holocaust and/or genocide studies.

The winning educator will receive a $1,000 award, generously funded by former Commissioner, Dr. Anna Steinberger of Houston, through a gift to the Friends of THGC.

Past recipients of the Dr. Steinberger Outstanding Educator Award have included educators integrating Holocaust and/or genocide instruction in English Language Arts, Fine Arts, English as a Second Language, and Social Studies courses. These winners have taught in various parts of Texas, including Robinson, El Paso, Laredo, and Beaumont.

The new deadline to submit an application is Friday, April 30th at 4:00 PM. Visit the THGC’s website at https://thgc.texas.gov/grants-contests/steinberger for an online application and instructions.

For more information about the Dr. Anna Steinberger Outstanding Texas Educator Award, please contact Dr. J. E. Wolfson at j.e.wolfson@thgc.texas.gov or Christian Acevedo at christian.acevedo@thgc.texas.gov. Visit https://thgc.texas.gov/ to learn more about the THGC and its mission.