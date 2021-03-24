Travel Advisory: Lane Closures Coming for I-295 Bridge Work in Smithfield

Starting on March 26, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will kick off a $16.2 million, 10-bridge preservation project along I-295 in Smithfield. The initial phase of the project requires a closure of the right travel lane of I-295 in both directions where the highway passes over Mountaindale Road, just north of Exit 12 (Route 44). The closure will be in place for approximately five months.

In addition to the I-295 lane closure, Mountaindale Road under the bridge may have a lane closed, with a single-lane alternating traffic pattern in place on weekdays.

In this phase, RIDOT also will begin work on the bridge carrying Route 116 (George Washington Highway) over I-295. Lane closures on Route 116 would be limited to overnight hours, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

At both locations, overnight closures of lanes on I-295 are likely on Sunday-Thursday nights, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The lane closures are not expected to cause traffic delays, but motorists are encouraged to reduce their speed and drive cautiously through the work zones.

The project is aimed at extending the useful life of the structures and avoiding the need for more costly bridge rehabilitation or replacement projects. At each bridge RIDOT will perform steel and concrete repairs, repair or replace bridge joints and repave the bridges.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Bridge Group 10 Bridge Preservation Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.