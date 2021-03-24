Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Virtual public input meeting available March 29 on proposed improvements to 19th Street South in Mandan

A virtual public input meeting will be available Monday, March 29, on the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the virtual public input meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to 19th Street South, from Macedonia Avenue Southeast, west to the intersection of North Dakota Highway 6 in Mandan.

The virtual public input meeting is being facilitated by the NDDOT and City of Mandan.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by Tuesday, April 13, 2021 to Ryan Schuehle, 2370 Vermont Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58504 or rschuehle@srfconsulting.com with “Virtual Public Input Meeting” in the subject heading.

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Ryan Schuehle at (701) 354-2406 or rschuehle@srfconsulting.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

  • an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,
  • language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and
  • translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact: Justin Froseth, Engineering & Planning Director, City of Mandan at (701) 667-3225 or jfroseth@cityofmandan.com. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.

