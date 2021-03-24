Attorney General Ken Paxton today announced a multistate settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation (Boston) regarding deceptive marketing of its surgical mesh products for women. The settlement requires Boston to pay $188.6 million to 47 states and the District of Columbia to resolve allegations that it deceptively marketed transvaginal surgical mesh devices to patients. Texas will receive $13 million of that settlement.

“Texans and their doctors demand transparency from their providers and expect to receive good information in order to make informed decisions about their health,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This settlement sends a strong message that we will not allow the health of Texas women to be placed in jeopardy by unscrupulous businesses who place profits over patients’ well-being.”

Transvaginal surgical mesh is a synthetic material that is surgically implanted through the vagina to support the pelvic organs of women who suffer from stress urinary incontinence or pelvic organ prolapse. The original complaint in this lawsuit was raised after Boston misrepresented the safety of these products by failing to disclose the full range of potentially serious and irreversible complications caused by surgical mesh, including chronic pain, voiding dysfunction, and new onset of incontinence.

Read a copy of the agreed final judgment here.