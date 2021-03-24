Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 777 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,215 in the last 365 days.

Construction Begins on U.S. Highway 18 / U.S. Highway 385 North of Oelrichs

For Immediate Release:  Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Contact: Matt “Rip” Rippentrop, 605-673-9016

 OELRICHS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says 10 miles of work on U.S. Highway 18 / U.S. Highway 385 will begin Monday, March 29, 2021.This project had a two week delay due to recent snowstorms. The construction begins one-half mile north of Oelrichs and continues toward the Smithwick Road turn-off.

Construction work will repair the southbound lane with three total reconstruction areas and includes one box culvert replacement, asphalt surface milling, and new asphalt surfacing.

Traffic will be reduced to two head to head lanes for the 10 miles of construction with two crossovers used to move the traffic.

Motorists are asked to be prepared for the use of flaggers, a grooved surface, 12-foot width restrictions, and suddenly slowing, merging, or stopped traffic. 

Motorists should also be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down to posted speed limits through the work zone. The speed limit in the head to head lanes will be reduced from 70 mph to 55 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present during daylight hours.

The project is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 29, 2021. The primary contractor on this $7.9 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, Minnesota.

 For further information regarding this project, contact Matt “Rip” Rippentrop at 605-673-9016.

-30-

You just read:

Construction Begins on U.S. Highway 18 / U.S. Highway 385 North of Oelrichs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.