Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 764 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,196 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B100122

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner                    

        

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 01/10/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wardsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Christopher M. Burke                                               

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/10/21, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the Westminster Barracks began an investigation into multiple incidents that occurred over the past approximately five years at a residence in the Town of Wardsboro, Vermont. After a lengthy investigation, it was learned that Christopher M. Burke, age 59, of Wardsboro, committed the offenses of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct upon a juvenile. On 03/23/21, Burke was arrested and cited into the Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 03/24/21 for the above charges.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 / 12:30PM            

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility    

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.