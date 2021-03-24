Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
CASE#: 21B100122
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 01/10/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: Wardsboro, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Christopher M. Burke
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/10/21, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the Westminster Barracks began an investigation into multiple incidents that occurred over the past approximately five years at a residence in the Town of Wardsboro, Vermont. After a lengthy investigation, it was learned that Christopher M. Burke, age 59, of Wardsboro, committed the offenses of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct upon a juvenile. On 03/23/21, Burke was arrested and cited into the Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 03/24/21 for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 / 12:30PM
COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Included
