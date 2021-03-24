Westminster Barracks / Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B100122

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Lengfellner

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 01/10/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wardsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Christopher M. Burke

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wardsboro, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/10/21, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the Westminster Barracks began an investigation into multiple incidents that occurred over the past approximately five years at a residence in the Town of Wardsboro, Vermont. After a lengthy investigation, it was learned that Christopher M. Burke, age 59, of Wardsboro, committed the offenses of Aggravated Sexual Assault, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct With a Child, Lewd and Lascivious Conduct upon a juvenile. On 03/23/21, Burke was arrested and cited into the Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 03/24/21 for the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/24/21 / 12:30PM

COURT: Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.