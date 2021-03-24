New Haven Barracks/Domestic Assault, VCOR, and FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B500404

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: March 4, 2021 at approximately 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whiting, Vermont

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities

ACCUSED: Kori Martell

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: 5

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 4, 2021 at approximately 1330 hours, Detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations began an investigation into a suspected physical child abuse case. Subsequent to the investigation, it was found Kori Martell assaulted a household member causing injury. It was also found Martell violated previous court ordered conditions of release stemming from a separate incident and provided false information to law enforcement in order to deflect the investigation. On March 23, 2021, Martell arrived to the New Haven Barracks where he was subsequently processed and released on a citation. Martell is scheduled to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 24, 2021 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: March 24, 2021 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

