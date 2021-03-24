New Haven Barracks/Domestic Assault, VCOR, and FIPO
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B500404
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Adria Pickin
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: March 4, 2021 at approximately 1330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whiting, Vermont
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release and False Reports to Law Enforcement Authorities
ACCUSED: Kori Martell
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: 5
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Whiting, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 4, 2021 at approximately 1330 hours, Detectives assigned to the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations began an investigation into a suspected physical child abuse case. Subsequent to the investigation, it was found Kori Martell assaulted a household member causing injury. It was also found Martell violated previous court ordered conditions of release stemming from a separate incident and provided false information to law enforcement in order to deflect the investigation. On March 23, 2021, Martell arrived to the New Haven Barracks where he was subsequently processed and released on a citation. Martell is scheduled to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on March 24, 2021 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: March 24, 2021 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Adria C. Pickin
Bureau of Criminal Investigation-Troop B West
Vermont State Police-New Haven Barracks
2490 Ethan Allen Hwy, New Haven, VT 05472
802-338-4919 (P) 802-453-7918 (F)