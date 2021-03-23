Get to Know the Maine DOE Team: Meet Ángel Martínez Loredo

Maine DOE team member Ángel Martínez Loredo is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Ángel in the question and answer below.

What are your roles with DOE?

As the Director of Higher Education and Educator Support Services, I have the privilege to work with wonderful leaders in education from the Certification Team, Higher Education, Adult Education and Teacher Excellence that make up the HEESS Team. Our role is to provide a seamless transition for students attending higher education who are interested in becoming teachers to issuing teaching credentials. Similarly, Adult Education provides pathways for students to engage higher education to obtain a degree or those also seeking teaching credentials. Our team recognizes educators who have excelled in the profession through the Teacher of the Year programs and encourage others to seek National Board Credentials. Together, our goal is to provide the State of Maine classrooms with qualified teachers. The team is very committed to Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI), many participate in the DEI programs sponsored by the Department.

What do you like best about your job?

The best part of my job is being able to connect with so many people across the state that have a passion for education. From the person calling to ask for certification information to the university faculty conducting research on innovative teaching to the adult learner interested in a career in science -all affirm that our team positively impacts the educational enterprise of our state. I also enjoy our team’s interactive leadership meetings every Monday morning. Everyone shares one weekend activity, their proud moment for the week, their challenge for week and the solution. We support each other and plan accordingly-for me this is the best part of my job.

How or why did you decide on this career?

Growing up I was very fortunate that my parents believed in education and pushed me to attend college. Once there I became active in social justice organizations challenging higher education institutions to provide better access for students of color. After several on and off campus protests, I was called to the “President’s Office” to discuss my social disobedient campaigns. Interestingly enough he admired my passion and suggested that I consider a career in student affairs. This started my path in working with student leaders at El Centro College, Southern Methodist University, the University of Houston, the University of Maine and the Maine Department of Education.

What do you like to do outside of work for fun?

Outside of the DOE, I enjoy cooking all types of foods and hosting dinner parties at my house for friends. Family is very important to me and I try to spend time with them as well as my extended family. Since the extended family is large are spread all over (before COVID) I enjoyed visiting them. I am very active at my church with Hispanic Ministry and Hospice Ministry.