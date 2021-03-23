Third Arrest Made in a First Degree Cruelty to Children and Second Degree Cruelty to Children Offenses: 500 Block of Harvard Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announced an additional arrest has been made in a First Degree Cruelty to Children and Second Degree Cruelty to Children (Grave Risk) offenses that occurred on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, in the 500 block of Harvard Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:30 pm, detectives responded to a residence at the listed location for the report of a child suffering from visible trauma. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, members located a juvenile female at a residence in the 1200 block of 49th Street, Northeast. The victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries. It was determined that the injuries were intentionally inflicted upon the juvenile. The victim was treated for their injuries at a local hospital. The detectives’ investigation revealed that this offense was domestic in nature.

On Wednesday, December 23, 2020, a 25 year-old female, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Cruelty to Children (Grave Risk).

On Thursday, February 18, 2021, a 32 year-old female, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children.

On Tuesday, March 23, 2021, pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant, 28-year-old Maurice Meniefield, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Cruelty to Children.