Introducing EssentialRx™
EssentialRx™ - Passionate Advocates of Serving Women and Families Only leading free prescription discount service that does not collect personal information
EssentialRx™ is a passionate advocate of serving women. Identities protected by not collecting names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers. Our members are anonymous.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing EssentialRx™. EssentialRx™ is a passionate advocate of serving women and their families and the only leading free prescription discount service that does not collect any personal information, maintaining identities as anonymous. The service is free for all individuals, couples and families, nationwide.
No App to Download
EssentialRx™ service is not an app. The virtual card on the website is simply saved on member's smartphones as a photo to show the pharmacy each time prescription purchases are made.
Identities and Privacy are Protected
We protect our member’s identities by not collecting or asking for names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers or any other identifying information. Members are anonymous, so all identities are fully protected. EssentialRx™ does not track any person from its website. Since EssentialRx™ does not collect information, there is no risk of personal information being shared or sold.
Women – Our Cause
EssentialRx™ is a passionate advocate of and committed to serving women and their families. EssentialRx™ is a free prescription discount service committed to serving, acknowledging, recognizing and respecting women. As a result, women make up the majority of our members. This is our cause and how we differentiate.
EssentialRx™ Social Mission
EssentialRx™ Social Mission is to make a positive impact on society and change people’s lives with kindness, respect and equalizing access to our free service that provides better prescription discounts for all individuals and families and being inclusive to the people who really need it. EssentialRx™ is where everyone belongs.
