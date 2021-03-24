Route 322 Closed in Both Directions East of Boalsburg

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area motorists that a crash has closed eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 322 east of Boalsburg between Red Mill Road and Route 45.

Drivers will need to follow the orange detour, which makes use of Route 45 and Route 144. ​At this time, PennDOT expects the full closure to be in place until 8:00 P.M. Drivers along Route 322 in this area need to be alert for stopped or slowed traffic as well as emergency responders who may be in the roadway.

