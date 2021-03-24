Kinara Health and Home Care Services Removing Obstacles to Mental Health Care Through Telecounseling
USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More people are turning to Telecounseling for help with their stress, depression, and mental health issues. Kinara Health and Home Care Services which provides telecounseling has seen a huge increase in the number of people who need their help.
Kinara Health and Home Care Services has launched a Telecounseling service for those people suffering from stress and mental health issues. The service has become an important resource for those people struggling during the pandemic.
Telecounseling can be and is as effective as in-person therapy. The telecounseling service provided by Kinara Health Care Services has many benefits over a therapy counselor in person. Those benefits include:
Reduces the risk of COVID infections: Through using telecounseling services it reduces the risk of catching COVID19. Those needing therapy do not have to worry about going to a place where they are other people which may have the virus.
No waiting lists for gaining an appointment with a therapist: Due to the pandemic, there are fewer therapists currently available, and those that are available have a long waiting list. Before the pandemic, people needing help could find themselves waiting for a few weeks for an appointment. With telecounseling, those needing help can receive therapy in a shorter time frame.
Greater access to a professional therapist. Using the telecounseling services gives people greater access to a therapist. Some people are unable to leave their homes, or cannot get the time off work, or do not have the facility to travel to a therapist. By using the Kinara Health and Home Care Services, people requiring help can receive help at a time and location that suits them.
More affordable: Telecounseling with Kinara Health and Home Care Services is much more affordable than visiting a therapist at their office.
Privacy: Those needing therapy services don’t have to worry about waiting in a busy waiting room where they may see people they know. By using telecounselingit gives people complete privacy.
When the COVID19 pandemic first hit the USA more than 13 months ago, demand for counseling and therapy increased. The number of people suffering from mental health issues has increased with 4 in 10 adults reporting symptoms. Now, around 80% of Americans have reported some form of stress. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the number of clinics available to help people with stress and mental health issues has reduced. But now, thanks to Kinara Health and Home Care Services, people suffering from stress and mental health issues can be helped through Telecounseling.
For more information on Kinara Health and Home Care Services, please visit www.kinarahcs.com
About Kinara Health and Home Care Services
Kinara Health and Home Care Services provide and promote comprehensive behavioral health and well-being to the multicultural and diverse populations of the District of Columbia. They are dedicated and committed to empowering individuals and families to participate fully in society, realize their full potential, and live a better life.
