Statement by H.E. Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, on Somalia

African Union (AU) Download logo

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, continues to monitor the developments in Somalia ahead of today's planned National Consultative Forum meeting to resolve the electoral impasse.

While the Chairperson is encouraged by the arrival in Mogadishu of leaders from all the Federal Member States, as well as other stakeholders, he is gravely concerned at reports that the meeting could take place without the participation all the FMS Presidents.

The Chairperson urges national stakeholders to engage in a constructive dialogue to resolve all outstanding issues within the framework of the 17 September 2020 agreement and the 16 February 2021 Baidoa Technical Committee recommendations for the good of the country and of all Somalis.

The Chairperson reaffirms the AU's commitment to continue supporting the people and Government of Somalia in their quest for an immediate organisation of peaceful and transparent elections.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).

