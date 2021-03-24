Active Philanthropist & Former Top Financial Advisor Richard Hogan Steps up to Help Southern Maine Affordable Housing
Affordable housing in Southern Maine has been a challenge. Local philanthropist Richard Hogan has reached out and assisted local organizations in this area.BIDDEFORD, MAINE, US, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Maine Affordable Housing has the mission of helping provide quality housing to local moderate to low-income families. Some of this work is done through their Biddeford Housing subsidiary, which specializes in finding affordable homes for the elderly, disabled, and handicapped. In exciting news in this area, a fellow Southern Maine resident and active philanthropist Richard Hogan has reached out to these organizations to help on a recent project. This manifested in Hogan contributing approximately $250,000 in grants, goods, and services to help preserve a historic cottage that was disassembled into sections, moved to a new location, and reassembled to be used for at risk mothers and their children. Both Biddeford Housing and Southern Maine Affordable Housing were notably grateful for Hogan’s passionate support.
“It’s important to give back when and where we can,” commented Hogan. “I am dedicated to our community and feel grateful to be able to help those most in need.”
Richard Hogan former Top Merrill Lynch Wealth Advisor retired in 2019, has been named by Barron’s as one of “America’s Top 100 Financial Advisors” and by the Financial Times as one of the “Top 400 Financial Advisors”. His unique comprehensive approach to wealth management earned him consistent respect both within the industry, and especially from clients.
The Biddeford Housing Authority was established in 1985. Along with Southern Maine Affordable Housing, it owns 11 properties in Southern Maine, along with 156 Housing Choice vouchers, and administers close to 400 portability vouchers.
Expect Richard Hogan to continue his philanthropic work in the local community in both the near and far future.
For more information on Biddeford Housing, be sure to visit https://bhousing.org.
