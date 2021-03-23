For Immediate Release:

March 23, 2021

Medicaid Compliance Examination Finds Over $30,000 in Improper Payments to Acupuncture Provider

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the Medicaid Compliance Examination of Daniel P. Miller which identified over $30,000 in improper Medicaid reimbursements.

Daniel P. Miller is a licensed acupuncturist and owner of Wholistic Acupuncture LLC located in Worthington, Ohio.

For the period of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2019, auditors identified improper Medicaid payments totaling $30,051. The improper payments are a result of documentation and Medicaid coverage errors.

Auditors looked at 24 evaluation and management services and found no documentation to support 5 of the payments. Additionally, the documentation did not support an allowable service for the remaining 19 payments. These 24 errors resulted in $1,297.89 in improper payments.

In a sample of 60 acupuncture services, there was no documentation to support 25 of these payments and the provider failed to obtain the required confirmation of a diagnostic examination by a physician or chiropractor for all 60 of the payments. Due to the 100 percent error and confirmation by the provider that all of the remaining paid acupuncture services during the examination period were similarly non-compliant with the Medicaid requirements, the full payment of $28,753.25 for all acupuncture services was determined improper.

With interest, a total of $31,276.65 is owed to the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

A full copy of this report is available online.

