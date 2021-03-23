Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige orders flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i immediately, until sunset on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

This action is taken to honor the victims of a mass shooting on March 22 in Boulder, Colorado.

“For the second time in as many weeks, our nation pauses to grieve for the lives of Americans who died in a senseless act of gun violence. The families and friends of the 10 Americans killed yesterday are forever changed by this tragedy, and the people of Hawaiʻi send them our Aloha,” Gov. Ige said.

The president’s proclamation can be found here.

