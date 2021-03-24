Briley & Baxter Publications Announces the Release of Science Fiction Book Carbon Neutral

Science Fiction at Its Best!

The release of Carbon Neutral, the second science-fiction novel from author & engineer Richard Cutler, available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble on April 6.

PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Briley & Baxter Publications is pleased to announce the release of the inventive Carbon Neutral, the second science-fiction novel from author and engineer Richard Cutler, available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble on April 6, 2021.

Carbon Neutral follows the United Stellar Commission (UNSC) as they search for a new inhabitable planet. What they don’t realize is there are clandestine forces simultaneously at work manipulating power on Earth, and possibly in the skies. When the deep space travelers encounter a powerful being who doesn’t know his past, they discover that working as a team could help them change the future of mankind- if they can make it out of their adventure alive. Humanity and humanity’s hopes for Earth rests on a serendipitous discovery, that is just out of reach.

Reviews:

"Anyone who is a science fiction fan will like this book. It has an interesting plot line combined with fascinating extra-terrestrial life forms that keep the reader engaged from the beginning of the book until the final chapter." – Dr. Anne Giblin, Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole

"I was completely drawn in while reading this book. It is written with an extensive level of expertise, so much so, that it is easy to believe the realism of the details. As is incumbent for a science fiction novel, there is a masterful balance between the scientific details and the creative storyline."

- Mackenzie Wells, Briley & Baxter Publications

About the Author:

Richard Cutler is an engineer is an engineer who combines historical events with future possibilities which led to the creation of worlds in his first two books, Course Correction and Carbon Neutral. When Richard isn’t writing, he restores early 1900s automobiles, and goes cruising with his wife, Gini, and their cat, Maggie. Richard lives in a small town in Massachusetts, close to the ocean.

Richard Cutler is available for interviews.