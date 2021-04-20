Senator John Boozman Awarded Friend of SFSP by The National CACFP Sponsors Association
ROUND ROCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association (NCA) is honored to award Senator John Boozman with the inaugural Friend of SFSP Award. In recognition of the critical role the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) plays in the feeding of our most vulnerable populations, NCA will present the Friend of SFSP to Senator Boozman as an individual who has made a significant and demonstrable contribution to the SFSP through advocacy and legislation, exemplifying a positive impact on child nutrition programs nationally.
Senator Boozman led efforts to improve United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) child nutrition programs and provide flexibility for school districts and community partners to reach children in rural areas and help them get the nutrition they need when school is out of session for the summer. With the introduction of The Hunger Free Summer Kids Act, legislation would provide states with two additional options for addressing child hunger during the summer by authorizing Electronic Benefit Transfer and allowing states flexibility in choosing the priorities for their communities.
As a co-chair of the Senate Hunger Caucus, Senator Boozman championed initiatives and policies to combat hunger in the United States and across the world, including the Global Food Security Act of 2016 and the global Food Security Reauthorization Act of 2017. These legislative packages help provide the resources and tools necessary to effectively fight hunger worldwide and strengthen food programs such as Feed the Future.
NCA appreciates Senator Boozman’s diligent work to protect child nutrition programs in our country. It recognizes that the challenges undertaken strengthen our hunger relief programs and food security for our nation’s children and it honors him with the 2021 Friend of SFSP Award.
Senator Boozman will be presented with the award at the Virtual National Child Nutrition Conference held April 19 - 22, 2021, where members of the child nutrition community will gather virtually for an incredible few days of training. For 35 years, NCA has hosted this conference in order to provide unparalleled training, education and networking opportunities specific to the child nutrition community.
Since 1986, the NCA is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the CACFP. NCA provides education and support to thousands of members in the CACFP community and to sponsors of all sizes from across the country. NCA strives to improve communication between families, caregivers, sponsors and their supervising government agencies.
Jennifer Basey
National CACFP Sponsors Association
+1 512-850-8278
email us here