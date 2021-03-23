Balco Adds Complete Line of Large Seismic Expansion Joint Covers and Fire Barriers
WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES , March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Balco®, a leading manufacturer of high-performance construction products, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSWI], is excited to announce the addition of a complete line of large seismic expansion joint covers and fire resistive joint systems to their offering of architectural products.
The products in this family have been designed to accommodate the large joint sizes and wide range of movement required in areas with high seismic activity. Each provides 3-axis movement and opens as wide as 72". This performance is achieved while maintaining aesthetics that blend seamlessly with the surrounding construction, making them ideal for many types of buildings including hospitals, healthcare buildings, hotels, convention centers, schools, shopping centers, stadiums, airports, parking structures and more.
“We will be one of the few companies that offer 72-inch-wide products, and the first to provide 3-hour fire ratings at this joint size” says John Harder, Vice-President of Operations at Balco. “We have been well known for our robust line of expansion joint covers and our innovative fire protection products for some time now. This new offering gives us the opportunity to bring the same quality of products and technical support to a new market segment.”
As with all Balco products, these new systems have been engineered with architects, installers and building owners in mind. They have been rigorously tested to ensure they meet the highest standards for performance and safety. Each product is tested in accordance with ASTM E1399 category IV for thermal, wind sway and seismic movement. The expansion joint covers are then tested to ensure performance under a variety of load cases anticipated in each product’s unique application. The fire barriers are tested in accordance with UL 2079 and ASTM E1966 for fire resistance, structural integrity, and smoke leakage. All products are compliant with international code standards to allow for use on projects both within and outside of the U.S.
The new additions to Balco’s seismic offering now include: the ConVerge™ System (PJC) for floor conditions; the ConCeal™ Series System (PSWX) for exterior wall conditions; the Eclipse™ System (TRX) for roof conditions; the TrimLine™ System (ISW) for interior wall and ceiling conditions and the MetaFlex® Pro Fire Barrier Series Systems for 2 and 3-hour fire rated applications. These products can be viewed online at https://balco.us/seismicejc and https://balco.us/seismicfb.
About Balco
Balco is a leading manufacturer of high-performance construction products in the categories of expansion joint systems, fire barriers, stair nosings, mats & grids, trench & access covers, acoustical joints & partition closures, and photoluminescent egress systems. Established in 1957, Balco has an ISO 9001-certified Quality Management System with its own in-house UL test and research laboratory. Balco is a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), Construction Specification Institute (CSI), and International Concrete Repair Institute (ICRI). For more information, visit www.balcousa.com, email marketing@balcousa.com, or call (800) 767-0082. Balco is a wholly owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials Inc.
About CSW Industrials
CSWI is a diversified industrial growth company with well-established, scalable platforms and domain expertise across two segments: Industrial Products and Specialty chemicals. CSWI's products include mechanical products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration applications, sealants, and high-performance specialty lubricants. Markets that CSWI serves include: HVAC/R, architecturally-specified building products, general industrial, plumbing, rail, energy, and mining. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.
