RARE, INCOMPARABLE 1969 CAMARO SET FOR AUCTION AT BARRETT JACKSON – EXPECTED TO DRAW STAGGERING ATTENTION AND SALE PRICE

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Scottsdale, Arizona) A uniquely appointed vehicle is stirring up buzz among rare vehicle collectors and aficionados the world over as auction dates draw near. Barrett Jackson, the preeminent auction house which rescheduled its January 2021 auction date to March 20-27, at Westworld in Scottsdale, will host the auction of an exceptional vehicle, Lot #1449, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro SS custom coupe wearing a custom Shark Gray wrap with blacked-out trim, show-quality plum-colored under-wrap paint and hideaway lights. This custom Camaro is powered by a 635hp 7.0-liter LS7 V8 engine from Texas Speed mated to an RPM Transmissions 4L65E automatic transmission with a Yank stall converter and 12-bolt posi-traction rear end with 4.11 gears.

The intimidating exterior is complemented by black leather RECARO seats with red French stitching, Camaro embroidery, black leather dash with red stitching, black leather steering wheel with sleek gloss black accents, black leather door panels and digital gauges inside the cockpit. It boasts RideTech coil over suspension with 4-link rear and 4-wheel Wilwood power disc brakes with slotted and drilled rotors. It sits on custom, staggered 18-inch front and 19-inch rear AG2 wheels with Toyo tires. Additional custom features include a Vintage Air heating and cooling system, power windows, power steering and Detroit Speed electric wipers. Multimedia capabilities include a custom Rockford Fosgate Stage 5 stereo system with Bluetooth and a finished trunk enclosure. This SS custom coupe is the epitome of turnkey with only 2,436 miles since the completion of its customization.

Offered by a private seller, this brilliant vehicle is available on a no reserve status. Tent 7 k-9 will certainly be where all the excitement is generated this weekend. See more images and further details about this extraordinary vehicle in its listing on the Barrett Jackson website. See more information about the Barrett Jackson auction event this weekend.