GOODWILL OF DELAWARE & DELAWARE COUNTY’S 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION TO BE HELD FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Press events in Delaware with US Senators Carper & Coons and in Delaware County with members of County Council will be held to commemorate this milestone.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. SENATORS CARPER AND COONS TO JOIN GOODWILL OF DELAWARE & DELAWARE COUNTY’S 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION ON FRIDAY MARCH 26 IN DELAWAREWHAT:Goodwill of Delaware & Delaware County CEO Colleen Morrone will lead the official celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of this Goodwill location with a ceremony at Goodwill’s Lea Blvd. Headquarters. Friday, March 26th marks 100 years to the day, that Goodwill’s articles of incorporation were signed by their founders. On this day, Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County will be joined by U.S. Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and other elected officials to celebrate 100 years of service to the community.WHO:Goodwill CEO Colleen MorroneGoodwill of Delaware Board Chair, Marvin HargroveUnited States Tom CarperUnited States Senator Chris CoonsGovernor John Carney (invited)County Executive Matt MeyerGoodwill Program GraduatesWHEN:Friday March 26, 2021Press Event Begins at 10:00 amWHERE:The Goodwill Center | 300 E. Lea Blvd. |Wilmington, DE 19802______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________THE 100TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION CONTINUES WITH MEMBERS OF DELAWARE COUNTY COUNCIL ON SATURDAY MARCH 27 IN DELAWARE COUNTYWHAT:On Saturday, Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County will be joined by members of Delaware County Council and other elected officials to celebrate 100 years of service to the community. In recognition of this milestone, Goodwill’s CEO Colleen Morrone will lead the celebration at the Goodwill Store and Job Resource Center located at 201 E Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050.WHO:Goodwill CEO Colleen MorroneGoodwill of Delaware Board Chair, Marvin HargroveDelaware County Councilmember Christine ReutherSheriff Jerry SandersDistrict Attorney Jack StollsteimerDelaware County Councilmember Monica Taylor (invited)Delaware County Councilmember Kevin Madden (invited)WHEN:Saturday March 27, 2021Press Event begins at 10:00 amWHERE:The Goodwill Store and Job Resource Center | 201 E. Baltimore Ave. | Landsdowne, PA 19050ABOUT GOODWILL OF DELAWARE AND DELAWARE COUNTYFor 100 years, the mission of Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County has been to improve the quality of life for individuals with barriers to self-sufficiency through the Power of Work! This mission is supported by proceeds from donations to our retail and e-commerce operations, and revenue generated through our Industrial Services and Staffing Services programs. In 2020 alone, through our Workforce Initiatives programs, Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County provided more than 15,000 services to individuals and placed more than 700 people into employment throughout the region. For information on our programs and services, including our stores and donation locations, visit our website: www.GoodwillDE.org