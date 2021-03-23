J.T. Tann Joins National Executive Search Firm, Ice Breaker Resources, as Director of Client Development
J.T. Tann has joined Ice Breaker Resources as the firm’s Director of Client Development, after over 10 years of sales and management experience.
We brought J.T. on board for both his impressive resume of experience and his candid communication style, which is well-matched to our clients.”PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through his industry experience is vast, including work in the Fundraising, Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, Real Estate, and Retail industries, Tann’s ultimate passion is Real Estate.
— Wesley Easly
In his new role at Ice Breaker Resources, a nationwide executive search firm and consultant to commercial real estate investment, development, and management, Tann will focus on the needs of Ice Breaker Resources’ clients, ensuring that all of their business needs are continually met.
A lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, Tann grew up in one of South Pittsburgh’s hilltop neighborhoods. He then went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a dual concentration in Marketing and Finance and a minor in American History from Robert Morris University. During his time at Robert Morris, Tann was awarded a prestigious “Who’s Who Among American College and University Students” award. He also earned his Six-Sigma Black Belt certification.
Regarding his new role, Tann stated: “Though I'm very proud of my extensive experience working in various industries, Real Estate is my passion. My singular focus is on Ice Breaker Resources' clients' needs and ensuring that their business needs are met. I'm extremely passionate about serving Ice Breaker Resources' clients and ensuring that they receive excellent return-on-investment.”
Wesley Easly, Founder and Managing Principal of Ice Breaker Resources, said: “We brought J.T. on board for both his impressive resume of experience and his candid communication style, which is well-matched to our clients. I look forward to watching J.T. build solid foundations and long-lasting relationships with those clients.”
####
About Ice Breaker Resources: At IBR, we’re more than a search firm. We’re experts in blending human experiences and workplace results. We’re a nationwide executive search firm and partner dedicated to looking at the bigger picture of where and how executives, talent, and the search comes together in collaborative and meaningful ways across commercial real estate development. All while keeping our pulse on how work is evolving for the future—and where our clients need to be to meet it head-on.
For additional information, please contact:
Alison Lehnerd, Director of Operations
Ice Breaker Resources
+1 412-525-7060
aml@icebreakerresources.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter