Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 788 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,143 in the last 365 days.

J.T. Tann Joins National Executive Search Firm, Ice Breaker Resources, as Director of Client Development

Ice Breaker Resources Logo

J.T. Tann has joined Ice Breaker Resources as the firm’s Director of Client Development, after over 10 years of sales and management experience.

We brought J.T. on board for both his impressive resume of experience and his candid communication style, which is well-matched to our clients.”
— Wesley Easly
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through his industry experience is vast, including work in the Fundraising, Healthcare, IT, Manufacturing, Real Estate, and Retail industries, Tann’s ultimate passion is Real Estate.

In his new role at Ice Breaker Resources, a nationwide executive search firm and consultant to commercial real estate investment, development, and management, Tann will focus on the needs of Ice Breaker Resources’ clients, ensuring that all of their business needs are continually met.

A lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, Tann grew up in one of South Pittsburgh’s hilltop neighborhoods. He then went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a dual concentration in Marketing and Finance and a minor in American History from Robert Morris University. During his time at Robert Morris, Tann was awarded a prestigious “Who’s Who Among American College and University Students” award. He also earned his Six-Sigma Black Belt certification.

Regarding his new role, Tann stated: “Though I'm very proud of my extensive experience working in various industries, Real Estate is my passion. My singular focus is on Ice Breaker Resources' clients' needs and ensuring that their business needs are met. I'm extremely passionate about serving Ice Breaker Resources' clients and ensuring that they receive excellent return-on-investment.”

Wesley Easly, Founder and Managing Principal of Ice Breaker Resources, said: “We brought J.T. on board for both his impressive resume of experience and his candid communication style, which is well-matched to our clients. I look forward to watching J.T. build solid foundations and long-lasting relationships with those clients.”


####


About Ice Breaker Resources: At IBR, we’re more than a search firm. We’re experts in blending human experiences and workplace results. We’re a nationwide executive search firm and partner dedicated to looking at the bigger picture of where and how executives, talent, and the search comes together in collaborative and meaningful ways across commercial real estate development. All while keeping our pulse on how work is evolving for the future—and where our clients need to be to meet it head-on.

For additional information, please contact:

Alison Lehnerd, Director of Operations
Ice Breaker Resources
+1 412-525-7060
aml@icebreakerresources.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

J.T. Tann Joins National Executive Search Firm, Ice Breaker Resources, as Director of Client Development

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.