Data Center Power Market Size to Reach Revenues of around USD 22 Billion by 2026 – Arizton

The global data center power market size to grow from USD 16.8 billion in 2020 to USD 22 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

The data center power market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. In 2020, COVID-19 boost utilization of existing data center capacity, with increase in new data center project announcements witnessed worldwide during Q3 and Q4 2020.

2. Lithium-ion batteries have shown tremendous growth with commercial deployment of nickel-zinc and Prussian sodium-ion battery technology to increase YoY during 2021-2026.

3. The cost of lithium-ion UPS is 1.3x-1.5x the cost of VRLA batteries, but the effective lifecycle of these batteries is around 15 years, as compared to 3-5 years for VRLA batteries, thus reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for data center operators

4. Hyperscale data centers and edge data center will increase the demand for <500 kVA UPS systems, with higher procurement of rack-level systems.

5. The Climate Neutral pact taken by 25 data center operators, such as and 17 associations in Europe will be strong force in the procurement of renewable energy by data center operators.

6. Within electrical infrastructure, UPS systems will have the highest cumulative revenue opportunity at over USD 34 billion followed by generators at over USD 32 billion during 2020-2026.

Key Offerings:

• Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

• Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

• Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by power infrastructure, UPS systems, generators, tier standards, and geography

• Competitive Landscape – 8 key vendors and 56 other vendors

Data Center Power Market – Segmentation

• The adoption of lithium-ion batteries is likely to increase during the forecast period as their price will decline. Colocation service providers are expected to adopt high lithium-ion UPS solutions. Single rack-based prefabricated data center solutions will include single-phase lithium-ion systems with a power capacity of lower than 10 kVA.

• These systems are adopted in combination with high capacity (>2 MW) in data centers to support varied requirements or supply backup energy to cooling systems. The development of large and mega facilities is likely to fuel the demand for >2 MW generators. Moreover, the adoption of the DRUPS system contributes to the growth of the data center generator market.

• Data center infrastructure providers are the major adopter of 500–1,000 kVA UPS systems. These systems are used in multiple data halls and support up to 3 MW of IT load capacity per hall. These systems are expected to dominate the data center power market share during the forecast period.

Data Center Power Market by Power Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• PDUs

• Transfer Switches & Switchgears

• Others

Data Center Power Market by UPS Systems

• <=500kVA

• 500−1,000kVA

• >1,000 kVA

Data Center Power Market by Generators

• <1 MW

• 1−2 MW

• >2 MW

Data Center Power Market by Tier Standards

• Tier I & II

• Tier III

• Tier IV

Data Center Power Market – Dynamics

The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease one’s carbon footprint have prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities worldwide. Hyperscale data center providers such as Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are major investors in renewable energy initiatives. There is a keen interest in renewable power sources among global and local data center colocation suppliers such as Equinix and Digital Realty. In addition, many small data center operators are installing solar panels on the rooftops of their facilities. The use of renewable energy is likely to increase the focus on the design of data centers, redefine the installation and commissioning process, and increase physical security requirements in case of on-site power generation.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

• 5G on Edge Data Center Investments

• Emergence of Fuel Cell Generators

• Rising Data Center Investments

• Increasing Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Data Center Power Market – Geography

In North America, organizations are currently building high-performance-computing data centers to continue to innovate in the field of IoT, artificial intelligence, and connected reality. This region is one of the leading markets for cloud computing, big data, and IoT technologies. The digital economy in the US grows 10% year-over-year. The market is the largest in the world in terms of IT infrastructure spending and supports infrastructure investments. E-commerce, real estate, BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors are the major contributors to digitalization in the region. The market has witnessed new developments and expansions of around 145 data center facilities in 2020, of which over 130 data center facilities are in the US, and around 13 data center projects are in Canada. This includes facilities that became operational in 2020 and those expected to be operational by June 2021. The corresponding investment is over $20 billion. In addition to this, over 130 data centers are already announced or under construction in the region.

Data Center Power Market by Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Other Countries

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Countries

• Nordic

o Denmark

o Iceland & Finland

o Norway

o Sweden

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central and Eastern Countries

• Middle East

o GCC

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o India

o Japan

o Rest of APAC

o Southeast Asia

 Singapore

 Malaysia

 Thailand

 Indonesia

 Other Southeast Asian Countries

Major Vendors

• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Eaton

• Legrand

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv

Other Prominent Vendors

• AEG Power Solutions

• Anord Mardix

• Advanced Energy (Artesyn)

• Aten

• Austin Hughes Electronics

• Bachmann

• Bloom Energy

• Borri

• Canovate Electronics

• Centiel

• Chatsworth Products

• Cisco Systems

• Controlled Power Company

• Cyber Power Systems

• Dataprobe

• Delta Power Solutions

• EAE Elektrik

• Elcom International

• EMCOR Group

• Enconnex

• EverExceed Industrial

• Exide Technologies

• Fuji Electric

• Generac Power Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

• HITEC Power Protection

• Hitzinger

• Huawei

• INNIO

• Kehua Data (Kehua Tech)

• KOEL (Kirloskar Group)

• Kohler

• Marathon Power

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Natron Energy

• Panduit

• Piller Power Systems

• Plug Power

• Powertek

• PRAMAC (PR INDUSTRIAL)

• Riello Elettronica Group

• Rittal

• Saft (TOTAL)

• Shenzhen KSTAR Science And Technology

• Siemens

• Socomec

• Thycon

• Toshiba

• Tripp Lite

• Virtual Power Systems

• VYCON

• Western Telematic (WTI)

• Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

• ZAF Energy Systems

• ZincFive

