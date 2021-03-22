Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Anton Dzhalyabov put in charge of Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk

Anton Dzhalyabov has been appointed Director General of Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk.

Anton Dzhalyabov was born in 1980. He graduated from Ufa State Petroleum Technological University, majoring in Oil and Gas Field Development and Operation.

He has been employed with Gazprom for 19 years.

Between 2002 and 2020, he rose through the ranks from Oil and Gas Production Operator to Head of the Core Assets Renovation and Construction Directorate at Gazprom Dobycha Nadym.

2020–2021: Director of a branch of Gazprom Invest (Nadym).

Igor Krutikov, former Director General of Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk, has been relieved of his post due to retirement.

Background

Gazprom Dobycha Noyabrsk, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, develops eight fields in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Area, Kamchatka, and Yakutia.

 

 

