Belize soccer crew bus held up by armed gang in Haiti

The Belize squad travelled to Haiti for a World Cup qualifier scheduled for Thursday

The Belize Football Federation has expressed its “disappointment and disgust” after a bus taking the national team to their hotel in Haiti was held up by an armed gang.

The incident occurred on Monday shortly after the squad had arrived in the country for a 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Police escorting the team were forced to negotiate with the gang to allow the bus to proceed to the hotel.

Captain Deon McCauley described the incident as “a moment of intense fear”.

“I am happy everyone is safe and I commend you guys for being brave,” he added.

“Let’s continue to stick together and please make the best decisions when it comes to the team.”

An image posted on the Federation’s (FFB) Facebook page showed the gang on motorbikes, wearing masks and carrying weapons.

In a statement, the FFB said: “The Football Federation of Belize takes this time to express its disappointment and disgust at an unfortunate incident…

Belize soccer crew bus held up by armed gang in Haiti

