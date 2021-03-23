TopLine Federal Credit Union Recognized for Best Marketing Efforts

TopLine Is Honored In Three Major Marketing Categories by the Minnesota Credit Union Network

/EIN News/ -- MAPLE GROVE, Minn., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local member-owned cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union was honored with three outstanding marketing awards from the Minnesota Credit Union Network (MnCUN) and received Best in Show. The Minnesota Credit Union Network Marketing Awards acknowledge outstanding credit union efforts in the areas of branding, community impact and outreach, digital advertising, printed materials, video and complete campaigns.



TopLine was recognized in three major categories: Brand Awareness, Complete Campaign, Digital Advertising and received the honor of being named Best in Show in the Brand Awareness category.

In the Brand Awareness category, TopLine’s “Best of Business” award brought the honor and also received the Best in Show distinction, awarded to the highest scoring entry in each category. TopLine was named “Best Credit Union” in Minnesota for the fourth year in a row by Twin Cities Business and recognized as a Mortgage Company finalist. The magazine’s yearly survey asks their readership, "Which companies exemplify true excellence in their respective industries and would they confidently refer to a family member, friend or colleague?” Twin Cities Business pointed to several qualities that make TopLine stand out, and at the top of the list include the credit union’s dedicated employees who are committed to building life-long relationships to help members with their financial journey, and the non-profit foundation that was established in 2015 to make a positive impact locally and globally through community outreach activities, free financial education and counseling sessions, annual scholarship program and contributions to charitable organizations.

In the Complete Campaign category, TopLine won in its asset category for its WINcentive Savings Account. TopLine was excited to rollout a new prized-linked savings account called WINcentive® Savings in March 2020, just in time to coincide with COVID-19. Saving money can be hard and it’s such an important part of being financially healthy. This program is exclusive to Minnesota credit unions and their members. Currently there are 24 other credit unions in Minnesota that are participating in this program, managed by the Minnesota Credit Union Network and TruLync. To date, we have opened 325 WINcentive Savings Accounts and account holders have saved over $335,000.

In the Digital Advertising category, TopLine’s “We Care” Efforts brought the honor. This past year has been full of challenges and changes in many ways. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world and increased stress surrounding many people’s finances. Throughout it all, TopLine has remained committed to helping our members with their financial journey. TopLine created a digital advertising campaign centered around the theme of “We Are Here For You!” to inform our members and the community on all the ways the credit union can assist during uncertain times.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Minnesota Credit Union Network for these awards,” said Vicki Erickson, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, TopLine Federal Credit Union. “During a year of much turbulence, our passion for helping one another with their financial needs remained strong, and being recognized for our efforts is a true privilege.”

“Minnesota credit unions are doing remarkable things to grow brand awareness and market to members and nonmembers alike,” said MnCUN Vice President of Communications & Engagement Andrea Molnau. “The statewide awards program recognizes the best of the best and we would like to congratulate the winners.”

The Minnesota Credit Union Network is the statewide trade association that works to ensure the success, growth and vitality of Minnesota credit unions. For more information, visit www.mncun.org.

TopLine Federal Credit Union , a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 13th largest, with assets of more than $575 million and serves over 46,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com . Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TopLineFederalCreditUnion. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications

TopLine Federal Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd0bbd7f-d69c-455d-8769-59025960f359