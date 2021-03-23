Everstream Analytics Annual Risk Report Analyzes Impact of Pandemic and Predicts Top 2021 Supply Chain Risks

Features the top five supply chain trends to prepare for in the next 12 months



/EIN News/ -- SAN MARCOS, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3rd Annual Risk Report from supply chain risk analytics leader Everstream Analytics summarizes ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has changed companies’ approaches to supply chain risk management and additional risks that are most likely to impact supply chains in 2021.

In the report, Everstream Analytics experts discuss the top five supply chain risks that supply chain managers and executives should prepare for in the next 12 months. The analysis includes the continued impacts from the pandemic such as shorter supply chains, a rising number of insolvencies among suppliers, as well as ongoing air cargo constraints.

“The past year has been unprecedented. Economies and societies were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to impact our everyday interactions,” said David Shillingford, CEO of Everstream Analytics. “Business leaders have learned to cope with a ‘new normal’ and the possibilities of a mass vaccination rollout have raised hopes that 2021 will be a year of recovery.”

“As economies recover from the pandemic, there are important lessons from 2020 that can help companies navigate the changed and still uncertain business environment” continued Shillingford. “The past 12 months have clearly demonstrated the value of supply chain resiliency and agility and we are proud to have supported our clients in achieving this through the pandemic.”

Everstream’s unique capabilities assess, predict and monitor all risks through each phase of Plan, Source, Make and Deliver. Everstream’s predictive models analyze over 20 billion data points every day, and real-time, on-the-ground proprietary supply chain intelligence is sourced in 220 countries. The Next Generation platform enables a holistic, integrated, dynamic and predictive approach to supply chain risk management.

About Everstream Analytics

Everstream Analytics is a supply chain risk analytics company that delivers actionable insights to increase the resilience and agility of our clients’ supply chains, protecting revenue and reputation.

Our solution integrates with our clients’ Procurement, Logistics and Business Continuity platforms to deliver global, end-to-end visibility to supply chain risk to enable our clients to Think Bigger.

We employ a unique combination of human expertise, artificial intelligence and proprietary data to deliver predictive insights to enable our clients to See Further.

We combine data science, proprietary intelligence and multilingual specialists to monitor global risk and events in real-time to enable our clients to Act Sooner.

We embed risk analytics into decision-making during planning and execution across all functions and phases of our clients’ supply chains to help them Get in Front of What’s Ahead and turn risk into a competitive advantage.

More information can be found at www.everstream.ai

