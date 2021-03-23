At 46.5 % CAGR, Neo and Challenger Bank Market Share Value Estimated to be USD 578,143 Million By 2027: Facts & Factors

[225+ Pages Research Report] According to the recent analysis research report; the global Neo and Challenger Bank Market in 2018 was approximately USD 18,604 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 578,143 Million by 2027. Top market manufacturers are DBS (digibank), Simple, Starling Bank, Kakao Bank, Koho Financial Inc., Atom Bank plc, WeBank, Hello bank (BNP Paribas), Fidor Solutions AG and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Neo and Challenger Bank Market By Type (Neo Bank and Challenger Bank) and By Applications (Personal and Business): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027”.

“According to the research report, the global Neo and Challenger Bank Market was estimated at USD 18,604 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 578,143 Million by 2027. The global Neo and Challenger Bank Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 46.5% from 2019 to 2027”.

Neobank is a kind of direct bank providing online banking services as well as telephone. It can provide services through mobile applications as well as personal computers. Moreover, Neobank adopts technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning. Apparently, a challenger bank is the kind of small retail bank in the UK competing directly with the established financial institutions in the country. Precisely, Neo and challenger bank are the online banking tools that can be accessed through the website and online applications. These banks are replacing the conventional banking systems through a reduction in the tedious, monotonous, and cumbersome banking process activities like account opening manually and loan processing.

Higher interest rates & reduced transaction charges to drive the market growth by 2027

The rates of interest provided by the neo & challenger banks are more as compared to traditional banks. Apart from this, the rate of money transfer is reasonable due to the use of neo & challenger bank tools. Even the transaction charges of the neo & challenger bank are less in comparison to the transaction charges levied by traditional banks.

Furthermore, neo & challenger bank provides speed, easy accessibility, functionality, and simplicity. Additionally, flexible government laws for neo and challenger investors will impel the expansion of the neo and challenger bank industry during the forecast timeline. Apparently, the massive demographic shift towards digitization along with escalating demand for digital apps across the finance industry will boost the growth of the market during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, the growing use of smartphones in developed as well as emerging economies will boost the demand for digital & app-based banking services, thereby driving market growth.

Industry Major Market Players

DBS (digibank),

Simple,

Starling Bank,

Kakao Bank,

Koho Financial Inc.,

Atom Bank plc,

WeBank,

Hello bank (BNP Paribas),

Fidor Solutions AG,

MYbank,

Pockit Limited,

Monzo Bank Limited,

Moven,

Jibun Bank Corporation,

N26 GmbH,

Holvi Payment Services Ltd.,

Timo,

Tandem Bank Limited,

Fidor Bank.

Neo bank type segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The growth of the segment is due to the low cost of transactions, no monthly fees, no withdrawal expenses, and reduced reloading fees. Apart from this, huge ATM networks with no charges along with reloadable debit cards are expected to prompt segmental growth during the period from 2019 to 2027.

Business segment to dominate the application landscape in terms of revenue by 2027

Rise in the adoption of mobile and digital banking as the modes of payment by large firms as well as small & medium-sized enterprises is anticipated to boost the growth of the business segment over the forecast period.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.



The study provides a decisive view of the Neo and Challenger Bank market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2027.

Neo & challenger bank provides speed, easy accessibility, functionality, and simplicity. In addition to this, flexible government rules for neo and challenger investors will propel the expansion of the neo and challenger bank industry over the forecast timeframe. Apparently, the massive shift of the people towards digitization coupled with escalating demand for digital apps across the finance industry will enhance the expansion of the market during the forecast timeline. Nonetheless, the mammoth use of smartphones in developed as well as emerging economies will perpetuate the demand for digital & app-based banking services, thereby driving the market surge over the forecast timeline.

Europe to contribute majorly towards the overall regional market revenue share by 2027

The growth of the regional market is due to countries like the UK being the early adopters of neo and challenger banking services.

Browse the full “Neo and Challenger Bank Market By Type (Neo Bank and Challenger Bank) and By Applications (Personal and Business): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2027” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/neo-and-challenger-bank-market-by-type-neo-146

Key Features of Neo and Challenger Bank Market Report:

Neo and Challenger Bank Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Neo and Challenger Bank Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Neo and Challenger Bank Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Neo and Challenger Bank Market segments’ trend and forecast

Neo and Challenger Bank Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, new product launches, etc.

Neo and Challenger Bank Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the Neo and Challenger Bank Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report segments the neo and challenger bank market as follows:

Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market: By Type Segment Analysis

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market: By Applications Segment Analysis

Personal

Business

