Highly Regarded Turnaround Specialist, Harry Wilson, Appointed CEO of Genesis HealthCare

Company to build on solid foundation and further strengthen patient care and resident experience

/EIN News/ -- KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (Genesis, or the Company) (NYSE: GEN), a national post-acute care provider, announced today that Harry Wilson has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing CEO, Robert (“Bob”) H. Fish. Mr. Wilson will also join the Company’s Board of Directors, replacing James McKeon. The Company also announced that David Harrington has been appointed Executive Chairman, and Mr. Fish will remain a member of the Board.



Mr. Wilson’s focus will be on immediately developing and executing a turnaround plan for the Company, while building a foundation for future innovation and growth as a national leader in eldercare.

“The Board and I would like to thank Bob Fish for stepping in to lead Genesis after the retirement of the Company’s long time CEO as well as Jim McKeon for his many years of dedication to Genesis,” said David Harrington, Executive Chairman of the Board for Genesis. “We are excited to welcome Mr. Wilson, and his highly regarded company, as we quickly chart a path to recovery. Mr. Wilson has a successful history of rapidly transforming businesses, driving significant improvements in customer service and unlocking value.”

“I am very excited to lead the team at Genesis through this challenging period to an exciting future,” said Harry Wilson. “I plan to work with our seasoned management team to develop the best path forward to continue delivering high-quality care to our residents and patients and unlock the potential of the Company and its people. We will build the best foundation for long-term success expeditiously but thoughtfully.”

“Genesis plays an absolutely essential role in the lives of patients, residents and their families,” continued Mr. Wilson. “At the center of everything we do must be a relentless focus on serving our patients and residents with high-quality care, in safety and comfort, and with dignity. While Genesis has important issues to address, and the sector has suffered through some very challenging times, I am confident that with the right plan, built with broad input across the entire organization, we will solve these issues with the appropriate focus and accountability.”

Mr. Wilson has a long and distinguished record of leadership and achievement in transforming and restructuring companies to bring benefits to customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders. He has led some of the most complicated and successful US restructurings of the past decade as an investor, advisor or director. Mr. Wilson spent his early career in the financial services sector, primarily at The Blackstone Group and Silver Point Capital, where he was a partner, after starting his career at Goldman, Sachs & Co and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Over time, Mr. Wilson became focused on transformational work and accepted a senior role on the US Auto Task Force, where he led the restructuring of General Motors on behalf of the US Treasury.

In early 2011 Mr. Wilson founded MAEVA Group as a platform to pursue similar transformational work. Since founding MAEVA, Mr. Wilson and his colleagues have played important roles with companies ranging from YRC Worldwide to Sotheby’s to Visteon, in all cases creating substantial value for all stakeholders and repositioning each company for long-term success. Mr. Wilson holds an A.B. in Government, with honors, from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

At Genesis, Mr. Wilson will be joined by several MAEVA colleagues who will play key roles in the early stages of the turnaround.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, provide services to skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities. The Company also specializes in contract rehabilitation therapy, respiratory therapy, physician services, staffing services and accountable care. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis Healthcare, Inc. and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.