Scotts® expands commitment to Long Island water quality with Turf Builder® Long Island Lawn Food designed to help local residents protect water

100% of product profits invested back into local water protection programs

Local efforts to educate homeowners on proper lawn care

Expanded company investments on Long Island water infrastructure and outreach



/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water quality is one of the most critical environmental issues facing Long Island today. Rising temperatures, stormwater runoff and excess nitrogen are creating algal blooms that disrupt the health of the entire ecosystem. In an effort to help residents do their part to address the issue, today Scotts® introduced Turf Builder® Long Island Lawn Food, an innovation aimed at helping residents care for their lawns sustainably while protecting local water quality.

This new lawn fertilizer is specifically formulated to meet the local environmental needs of Long Island. Scotts® Turf Builder® Long Island Lawn Food, available this spring, contains 50 percent slow-release nitrogen and reduces the overall amount of nitrogen in each bag by 20 percent. The product was created specifically for Long Island’s soil and climate and meets the standards set by the Long Island Nitrogen Action Plan, an initiative focused on improving water quality across the island.

“Our company has deep roots on Long Island,” said Jim Hagedorn, chairman and chief executive officer of ScottsMiracle-Gro. “My father Horace founded Miracle-Gro here nearly 70 years ago, and we’re serious about protecting the local environment. During the development of our new lawn food, we solicited feedback from key legislators and environmental groups across Long Island. I thank them for their leadership and support. It’s critical to me that, together, we do everything we can to help protect these waters. That’s why 100% of the profits from this new product will be reinvested back into local water protection programs for the next three years.”

Profits from Scotts® Turf Builder® Long Island Lawn Food will be donated to local community programs focused on improving water quality, including the replacement of faulty septic systems that can leach nutrients into the groundwater. The donation will be matched and enhanced by The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. This builds on the company’s long-standing support though The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation for organizations such as the North Shore Land Alliance’s Water Education Program, which educates Long Island’s youngest residents about the importance of protecting our waterways.

“We have been honored to partner with The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation to educate more than 7,000 elementary school children on Long Island about the source of their drinking water and how what we do on the land impacts the health of our waters,” said Lisa Ott, president and chief executive officer for North Shore Land Alliance. “Nitrogen pollution is the number one environmental threat to our water supply, and we commend ScottsMiracle-Gro for taking early and important steps to reduce nitrogen pollution in our waters.”

Julie Tighe, President of the New York League of Conservation Voters, said, “Long Islanders care deeply about protecting water quality and reducing toxins from local waterways. That’s why decreasing nitrogen pollution and combating harmful algal blooms is one of NYLCV’s top priorities. We commend ScottsMiracle-Gro for introducing this special fertilizer that will help improve water quality across the island.”

Guided by its purpose to GroMoreGood everywhere, ScottsMiracle-Gro has been engaged in discussions with state and local officials and environmental groups across America about the impact of nutrient runoff on waterways. These efforts led to the removal of phosphorus from the company’s lawn maintenance products nearly a decade ago and to increase the use of slow-release nitrogen nationwide. The company also improved its spreaders and sprayers to ensure product is applied only where intended and invested in consumer education efforts focused on water quality.

“This is a terrific example of corporations and stakeholders collaborating; the end result benefits our environment. Kudos to ScottsMiracle-Gro for participating in two years of meetings, listening to environmental concerns, and developing a fertilizer that will help to reduce nitrogen pollution,” said Adrienne Esposito, executive director for Citizens Campaign for the Environment. “Reducing excessive nitrogen in our waters is a top priority in the battle to restore the health of our rivers, lakes, bays, and estuaries. We need more companies to follow Scotts’ lead and develop fertilizers with reduced nitrogen to protect waters. Homeowners can now choose both—green lawns and blue waters.”

As part of the new initiative, Long Island residents will see increased consumer education from the company in retail stores and the media about lawn care best practices and how to care for lawns the right way to protect waterways.

For more information on ScottsMiracle-Gro’s commitment to Long Island, visit www.ScottsMiracleGro.com/LongIsland.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is passionate about helping people of all ages express themselves on their own piece of the Earth. With approximately $4 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care and indoor growing. The Company’s brands are the most recognized in the industry. To learn more about the Company and our initiatives, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com .

For media inquiries: Molly Jennings The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Molly.Jennings@Scotts.com 937-578-1352 Blair Hickey Zeno Group for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Blair.Hickey@ZenoGroup.com 630-310-9707