Costa Mesa CA Car Accident Personal Injury Attorney Remote Services Launched

Case Barnett Law is now offering an updated range of remote legal representation services to personal injury clients in Costa Mesa, California, and the surrounding area.

Case Barnett Law, a personal injury law firm in Costa Mesa, California, announced the launch of an updated range of legal representation and consultation solutions for clients injured in an accident. During these challenging times, the firm is providing remote legal support to clients in Fullerton, Garden Grove, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Lake Forest, and throughout Orange County.

Amidst this unprecedented crisis, the newly launched services at Case Barnett Law aim to help clients navigate any legal issues and processes as smoothly as possible.

Founded by Case Barnett and Nicole Barnett, Case Barnett Law is using technology in new and innovative ways to continue to win settlements for their clients. The firm’s cutting edge proprietary case management software and system ensures efficiency and excellence.

The experienced attorneys have recovered millions of dollars for their clients since the beginning of the pandemic. They have settled a multitude of cases, including car accidents, injuries and falls near construction sites, injuries at apartment complexes, falls and injuries at airports, fire pit defect burn injuries, and injuries at medical appointments and doctor’s offices.

They can also handle accident cases in which a person is injured by a commercial vehicle such as a bus, business truck or big rig.

Case Barnett is the lead trial attorney of Case Barnett Law, while Nicole oversees the management of the firm. Nicole is currently in the process of becoming a certified integrative healthcare practitioner who will be able to help clients heal holistically and recover from trauma after a catastrophic accident.

For those looking for affordable legal solutions, Case Barnett Law has 7 no-cost books and legal guides available on their website.

Case and Nicole are now mentoring other lawyers to help them improve how they run their law firms and serve their clients. They teach trial skills, including how to set up and organize cases, and how to succeed in trial.

A satisfied client said: ” Case Barnett Law took very good care of me, not just legally, which they did, but also on a personal human level. Dena Wiess, a top lawyer involved in my case is one of the most dynamic individuals you will ever meet. Her endless energy and positivity never failed to lift me up. Finally let me say, Case Barnett is a conscientious professional and everyone that I have met or talked to there reflects that.”

