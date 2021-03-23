Global Vaccines Market Size 2021 | To Hit USD 93.08 Billion with 10.7% CAGR by 2026

Top Players Covered in the Vaccines Market Research Report are GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc., CSL Limited, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bavarian Nordic, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vaccines market size is expected to be USD 93.08 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of malaria around the world is a key factor boosting the vaccines market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2017, there were an estimated 219 million cases of malaria in 87 countries. Total funding for malaria control and elimination reached an estimated US$ 3.1 billion in 2017. Contributions from governments of endemic countries amounted to US$ 900 million, representing 28% of total funding.

According to the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated and Toxoid), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases and Bacterial Diseases), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 41.61 billion in 2018.





Request a Sample Copy of the Global Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/vaccines-market-101769





Industrial Developments

May 2019: Sanofi Pasteur received USFDA approval for its dengue fever vaccine DENGVAXIA.

January 2019: Vaccines market giants Sanofi and Merck received USFDA approval for its six-in-one pediatric vaccines VAXELIS. The vaccines are indicated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis b, poliomyelitis, and haemophilus influenza type b.

The report offers profound insights into all the prevailing trends of the vaccine market. It delivers an all-encompassing synopsis of all the segments and provides analytical statistics for the same. It is put together after extensive research followed by deep analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. In addition, it also includes the latest advancement and development, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and others.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vaccines-market-101769





Immunization Coverage Policies to Back Progression

One of the key drivers for the vaccine market growth is the increasing supply of vaccines around the world. The unmet needs and immunization policies for eradicating endemic diseases will further boost the vaccines market share. Furthermore, increasing efforts of pharmaceutical companies, government foundations, international organizations, and hospitals for providing cost-effective and free vaccines will aid in the vaccines market growth. Government surveillance in all the countries has become active in ensuring that every individual is vaccinated by recommended vaccines at a minimum cost or no cost. In addition, increasing R&D investment will create growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming year.

Launch of Novel Vaccines to Enable Healthy Growth

The surge in the competitive pipeline, including products from the major players as well as emerging players will contribute positively to the market. The ongoing R&D and increasing focus on launching novel vaccines by key players will foster the growth of the market. The increasing demand for effective vaccines to fight diseases such as malaria, dengue has impelled pharmaceutical companies to launch novel vaccines. Companies such as Novavax, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and Bavarian Nordic are among the top 10 players expected to have lucrative opportunities for their pipeline products in the forthcoming years.





Quick Buy Vaccine Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101769





Some of the prominent companies in the Vaccines Market are

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

CSL Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation.

Other Prominent Players

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vaccines-market-101769





Key Features of Vaccine Market Report

Overview, Industry Life Cycle Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Size, Trends, Growth Drivers, Constraints, SWOT Analysis, Forecast Analysis

Competitive Landscapes: Market Share, Product Portfolio, New Product Launches, etc.

Market attractiveness and Associated Growth Opportunities

Strategic Growth Opportunities for the Existing and New Players

Key Success Factors





Global Vaccine Market Segmentation

By Type

• Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit

• Inactivated

• Live Attenuated

• Toxoid

By Route of Administration

• Parenteral

• Oral

By Disease Indication

• Viral Diseases

• Bacterial Diseases

By Age Group

• Pediatric

• Adults

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital & Retail Pharmacies

• Government Suppliers

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/vaccines-market-101769





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Nebulizer Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer) By Modality (Portable, and Table-top) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Medical Equipment Financing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Device Type (Diagnostic Equipment, Therapeutic Equipment, Patient Monitoring Equipment, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician's offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Wound Closure Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Sutures, Hemostatic Agents, Staplers, Staples, and Others), By Application (Gynaecology, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Ophthalmic, General Surgery, and Others), By End User (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Drug Eluting Stent Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Coronary Stenting, and Peripheral Stenting), By Scaffold (Cobalt-Chromium, Platinum-Chromium, Nitinol and Others), By Drug (Sirolimus, Paclitaxel, Zotarolimus, Everolimus and Others), By End User (Hospitals, and Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



