3D Pioneer Systems Inc – DPSM announces Cybersecurity as Core Industry Focus for its Future Growth.

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Pioneer Systems INC (DPSM) (OTC PINK: DPSM), is pleased to announce the unveiling of its focus and new corporate and marketing direction.



The company will be focused on Cyber Security and Data Protection. During the next several months, all branding and media will be updated, and all documents and plans published on corporate profile, social media and website.

The company’s management believe that the cyber security and data protection market presents significant opportunity given the long-term global outlook in this sector and is positioning its resources to maximise its growth in this space.

“The Company intends to introduce its new products and services to market as soon as possible, which will include cybersecurity education, cyber audits and assessments and data protection solutions. The company is currently engaging potential technology partners to assist in the ongoing development and deployment of these exciting service offerings,” said Shilow Shaffier, President & CEO.

3D Pioneer Systems will continue to keep its stakeholders apprised of the companies’ progress.

About 3D Pioneer Systems, DPSM

3D Pioneer Systems, Inc., – DPSM is a public shell company seeking to create value for its shareholders by merging with another entity with experienced management and opportunities for growth in return for shares of our common stock

3D Pioneer Systems, Inc., was incorporated in the state of Nevada on April 2, 2008, under the name Mobile Gaming International Corp. On October 13, 2014, the Company changed its name to 3D Pioneer Systems, Inc. The Company planned to develop and market mobile smart phone and tablet applications. Its first application was an electronic prescription application for the medical, dental and veterinarian fields called “Quickprescribe”. The Company never produced any revenues and, in the summer of 2014, it terminated all business activity.

Please visit 3dpioneersystems.com for more information

hello@3DPioneerSystems.com

