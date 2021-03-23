Vision Care Market 2021 | To Exhibit a CAGR of 5.6% and Hit USD 192.85 Billion by 2026

Key Prominent Players Covered in the Vision Care Market Research Report Are Alcon (Part of Novartis AG) , Essilor , CooperVision , Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. , Bausch Health Companies Inc. , GrandVision , Carl Zeiss , Menicon , Luxottica , Other Prominent Players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global vision care market size is expected to reach USD 192.85 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness regarding ocular diseases in emerging nations is expected to aid the growth of the market. The increasing adoption of vision care products will boost the vision care market growth in the forthcoming year.

In addition, the growing cases of cataracts to create growth opportunities for the market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 51% of the world’s blindness is caused due to cataracts. In addition, the increasing risks of cataract incidence predominantly in developing as well as developed countries will fuel demand for vision care.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/vision-care-market-101731





As per the report, published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Vision Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Eyewear, Intraocular Lens, and Ocular Health), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 125.16 billion in 2018.

The report offers dynamic insights on all the prevailing trends and characteristics of the vision care market. It provides an all-encompassing summary and analytical data of all the segments. It is created after extensive research followed by deep analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers and potential investors. It is designed with an aim to provide a clear picture of the market size. In addition, it also includes the latest advances and development, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and others.

Increasing Cases of Cataract to Promote Healthy Growth

The increasing incidence of cataracts around the world will subsequently aid the growth of the market in the forthcoming period. According to the Global Burden of Diseases Study, 2010 cataract caused worldwide 33.4% of all blindness in 2010 and around 10.8 million people were blind and 35.1 million were visually impaired due to cataract.

With the growing risk of cataracts, the demand for vision is increasing, which therefore supports market growth. The growing population of individuals suffering from ocular diseases is expected to be one of the key reasons for driving the market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/vision-care-market-101731





Favorable Reimburusmnet policies to Stimulate Growth in North America

North America generated a revenue of USD 38.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. Higher adoption of vision care products in the region will further create opportunities for the market. Factors such as increasing awareness of the ocular disease, favorable reimbursement for cataract surgery, and increasing inclination towards eye care products is projected to further escalate the market’s revenue in North America. The market in Latin America is estimated to grow at a steady rate alongside the Middle East and Africa. The unmet need for vision care in Latin America is estimated to be one of the prime reasons for spurring the growth in the region

FDA Approval for Pargon’s New Manufacturing Facility to Spur Sales Opportunities

The approval of Paragon Vision Science’s newly-constructed contact lens manufacturing site in suburban Phoenix by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will boost the vision care market trends. For instance, The facility will produce advanced ortho-k products such as Paragon CRT® for use in the United States. The new site is more than double the size of the company’s current plant in nearby Mesa, Arizona. Furthermore, the launch of TECNIS Synergy IOL by Johnson and Johnson’s vision division will foster the growth of the market. For instance, Johnson and Johnson’s vision division launched TECNIS Synergy IOL, an advanced intraocular lens that provides continuous high-contrast vision correction for patients with cataracts from far through near, even in low-light conditions. In addition, the increasing accessibility of spectacles and sunglasses owing to the affordability in emerging nations will further accelerate the growth of the market.





Quick Buy - Vision Care Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101731





Some of the Major Companies in the Global Vision Care Market :

Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

Essilor

CooperVision

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

GrandVision

Carl Zeiss

Menicon

Luxottica

Other Prominent Players





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/vision-care-market-101731





Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Introduction of New Products / Approvals (by Major Players) Epidemiology of Ocular Disease - For Key Countries, 2018 Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018 Snapshot: U.S Reading Glasses Market, 2018 Key Trends in Vision Care Market Key Pipeline Products

Global Vision Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Eyewear Spectacles Sunglasses Contact Lens Intraocular Lenses Ocular Health Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel Retail Store Online Store Hospitals and Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Vision Care Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis – By Product Type Eyewear Spectacles Sunglasses Contact Lens Intraocular Lenses Ocular Health Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel Retail Store Online Store Hospitals and Clinics Market Analysis – By Country U.S. Canada







Toc Continue…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/vision-care-market-101731





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Orthopedic Implants Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Joint Reconstruction; Spinal Implants; Trauma Implants, Dental Implants; Orthobiologics, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

U.S. Secondary Hyperparathyroidism (SHPT) Treatment Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Calcimimetics, Vitamin D Analogues, and Phosphate Binders), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Online Channels, and Others), and Region Forecast 2019-2026

Urinary Catheter Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, and External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Surgery, and Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Subdural Electrode Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Strip, Grid, Depth, and Others) By Material (Platinum and Stainless Steel) By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Acute Immune Thrombocytopenia, and Chronic Immune thrombocytopenia), By Treatment (Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonist, Immunoglobulins, Corticosteroids, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



