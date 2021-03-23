Robotic Sensors Market worth USD 3.44 Billion at 9.8% CAGR; High Demand from Manufacturing & Healthcare Sectors to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Top Key Players Robotic Sensors Market:- ams AG, ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Balluff GmbH, Baumer Group, CAPTRON Electronic GmbH, Cognex Corporation, DAIHEN, Datalogic S.p.A, Fanuc Corporation, Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc, Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG, Honeywell International Inc, ifm electronic GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, KEYENCE CORPORATION, Omron Corporation, OnRobot A/S.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global robotic sensors market is set to gain traction from the rising adoption of sensor-enabled collaborative robots by the manufacturing companies. They are trying to automate a wide range of operations, such as screw driving, quality inspection, and pick-&-place. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Robotic Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Light Sensor, Tactile Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Navigation and Positioning Sensors, Proximity Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Chemicals, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Utility, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Logistics and Transportation, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further states that the market size was USD 1.64 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 3.44 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 to Affect Growth Positively Backed by High Demand from Hospitals

The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has surged the demand for collaborative and humanoid robots across the globe, especially from the industrial and healthcare sectors. These robots are proving to be very helpful in hospitals and clinics for providing contact-free services. Hence, several manufacturers are investing hefty amounts of money in research and development activities to introduce novel robotic sensors. We are offering extensive reports to help you better understand the current scenario of the market.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Robotic Sensors Market,





Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/robotic-sensors-market-103688





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which segment is expected to dominate the market?

How will robotic sensors manufacturers increase their customer base?

Will the COVID-19 pandemic affect the market severely in 2020?

What are the current innovations and developments in the Robotic Sensors Market?

Drivers & Restraints-

Need for Safe & Smooth Operations in Warehouses to Spur Growth

Nowadays, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) are being increasingly used in multiple warehouses worldwide. They are equipped with innovative software solutions and robotic sensors to better understand the delivery inventory and environment of the warehouses. Some of the most commonly used sensors in these robots are angel sensors, position sensors, and ultrasonic sensors. These robot sensors aid in generating accurate data on navigation direction, 3D orientation, gripper angle, and lift position in order to deliver safe and efficient operations. However, these sensors are not always accurate in capturing data from remote or distant locations. This factor may hinder the robotic sensors market growth in the near future.





Request Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/robotic-sensors-market-103688





Segment-

Proximity Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to High Usage in Object Detection

Based on type, the proximity sensor segment generated 23.3% in terms of robotic sensors market share in 2019. This segment is anticipated to earn the largest share throughout the forthcoming years backed by their rising usage in the detection of objects present in the sensors’ field, as well as their cost-effectiveness.

Regional Analysis-

Investments in Consumer Electronics Industry to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, in 2019, Asia Pacific procured USD 726.7 million in terms of revenue. The region is expected to dominate in the coming years stoked by the rising expenditure by India and China on the consumer electronics industry. Europe, on the other hand, is likely to showcase the highest CAGR fueled by the high demand for service and industrial robotics in the region from the security, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing sectors.





Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/robotic-sensors-market-103688





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Gain Competitive Edge through New Product Launches

The major players present in the Robotic Sensors Market are conducting in-depth research and development activities to provide customization of their products, as well as to widen their existing product portfolios. Below are two latest industry developments:

July 2020 : FANUC Corporation introduced its new 3DV/600 Vision Sensor to strengthen and broaden its range of integrated image processing solutions. The new robotic sensor has an extended field of vision.

: FANUC Corporation introduced its new 3DV/600 Vision Sensor to strengthen and broaden its range of integrated image processing solutions. The new robotic sensor has an extended field of vision. July 2020: Doosan Robotics based in Korea launched six latest products including two types of the H Series and four types of the A Series. Both these ranges of products will help Doosan in gaining a competitive edge in several aspects, such as prices and performance.

List of key Players Profiled in Robotic Sensor Market Are:

ams AG (Premstätten, Austria)

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

Balluff GmbH (Germany)

Baumer Group (Frauenfeld, Switzerland)

CAPTRON Electronic GmbH (New York, United States)

Cognex Corporation (Massachusetts, United States)

DAIHEN Corporation (Japan)

Datalogic S.p.A (Italy)

Fanuc Corporation (Yamanashi, Japan)

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (California, United States)

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Honeywell International Inc. (North Carolina, United States)

ifm electronic GmbH (Essen, Germany)

Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)

KEYENCE CORPORATION (Osaka, Japan)

Omron Corporation (United States)

OnRobot A/S (Odense, Denmark)

Roboception GmbH (München, Germany)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (Wisconsin, United States)

Schneider Electric SA (Rueil-Malmaison, France)

Seiko Epson Corporation (Nagano, Japan)

Sensata Technologies, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

SensoPart Industriesensorik GmbH (Gottenheim, Germany)

SICK AG (Waldkirch, Germany)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Schaffhausen, Switzerland)

Tekscan, Inc. (Boston, United States)

Velodyne Lidar Inc. (California, United States)





Quick Buy - Robotic Sensors Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103688





Table Of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis Global Robotic Sensors Market Share Analysis and Matrix, 2019

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Global Robotic Sensors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Light Sensor Tactile Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Navigation and Positioning Sensors Proximity Sensor Others (Image Sensor, Acceleration Sensor, Sound Sensor etc.) By End-use Industry (Value) Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals Consumer Electronics Energy and Utility Food and Beverages Healthcare Logistics and Transportation Manufacturing Agriculture Others (Process & Packaging, Media and Entertainment, Maritime etc.) By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America

North America Robotic Sensors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2016-2027 By Type (Value) Light Sensor Tactile Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Navigation and Positioning Sensors Proximity Sensor Others (Image Sensor, Acceleration Sensor, Sound Sensor etc.) By End-use Industry (Value) Aerospace and Defense Automotive Chemicals Consumer Electronics Energy and Utility Food and Beverages Healthcare Logistics and Transportation Manufacturing Agriculture Others (Process & Packaging, Media and Entertainment, Maritime etc.) By Country (Value) United States By Type (Value) Light Sensor Tactile Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Navigation and Positioning Sensors Proximity Sensor Others (Image Sensor, Acceleration Sensor, Sound Sensor etc.) Canada By Type (Value) Light Sensor Tactile Sensor Temperature Sensor Pressure Sensor Navigation and Positioning Sensors Proximity Sensor Others (Image Sensor, Acceleration Sensor, Sound Sensor etc.)



TOC Continued..!





Speak To Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/robotic-sensors-market-103688





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Semiconductor Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Components (Memory Devices, Logic Devices, Analog IC, MPU, Discrete Power Devices, MCU, Sensors and Others), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Government) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Industrial Sensors Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Temperature Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Position Sensor, Motion Sensor, Level Sensor, Gas and Chemical Sensor, Humidity Sensor, Flow Sensor, Others), By End Use Industry (Discrete, Process), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Thermal Imaging Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Handheld and Fixed/Mounted), By Technology (Cooled, Uncooled), By Product (Thermal Camera, Thermal Scopes, Thermal Module), By Wavelength (Shortwave Infrared (SWIR), Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)), By Application (Border Surveillance, Vehicle Targeting, C-UAS), By Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Law Enforcement, Healthcare, Automotive), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Wireless Sensor Network Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Sensor Type (MEMS Sensors, CMOS-based Sensors, LED Sensors, Motion and Position Sensor), By Application (Home and Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Military Surveillance, Smart Transportation), By End-User (Automotive and Transportation, Aerospace and Defence, Oil and Gas, Healthcare) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd