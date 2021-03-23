Meridian Energy Group, Inc. and KMX Technologies, LLC announce LOI for Water Management Solutions for Next Generation Refinery

/EIN News/ -- BELFIELD, N.D, and HOUSTON and IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Energy Group, Inc. (“Meridian”) and KMX Technologies, LLC (“KMX”) announce the execution of a Letter of Intent for the development of water management solutions for Meridian’s next generation Davis Refinery, located in Billings County, ND. The Davis Refinery is a 49,500 barrel per day full conversion crude oil refinery designed with the highest environmental considerations, technologies, and processes. As a result, the refinery incorporates the most stringent environmental standards spanning emissions, air quality control, water, and other environmental considerations.



Meridian has already shown its commitment to leading the petroleum refining industry towards a zero-carbon future through its achievements in air quality – the Davis Refinery is the first full-conversion crude refinery to ever be permitted as a Synthetic Minor Source for air quality purposes. Every barrel of Bakken crude processed by Davis will produce less than one-half of the greenhouse gas emissions and one-tenth of the total emissions of the same oil processed in an industry-average refinery.

William Prentice, CEO of Meridian, had this to say: “This Letter of Intent reflects the shared intent of Meridian and KMX to diligently reduce the environmental and social impact of water usage and wastewater management in the refining industry. Consistent with that intent, Meridian has entered into agreements with the City of Dickinson whereby the Davis Refinery will use water from the City’s wastewater treatment plant for its process water and will send its wastewater back to the City for reprocessing. The KMX relationship provides Meridian with even greater options for the water conservation in an area where water is a scarce resource.”

Zachary Sadow, KMX Executive Chairman, said, “The Davis Refinery is a transformational infrastructure project. KMX is proud to be the water infrastructure and management partner for the Davis Refinery and Meridian. As the energy transition unfolds, KMX is well positioned to supply additional water infrastructure and solutions to refineries looking to high-grade environmental standards and meet the changing fuel and refined-product demand of the future.”

The Davis Refinery represents the first of several next-generation Meridian refineries. As the Davis Refinery begins construction soon, Meridian will be proceeding with development, permitting, and financing of its next series of projects, beginning with one in the Permian and one in the Cushing, OK area. Meridian has a number of other locations under consideration and has the potential to export its proprietary refinery technology and processes to currently operational refineries worldwide.

About Meridian Energy Group, Inc.

The Mission of Meridian Energy Group, Inc. is to provide long-term shareholder value through the development and operation of the cleanest, most environmentally-compliant and profitable crude oil refineries in the world, with refinery developments in both North Dakota and Texas. Established in 2013, Meridian has offices in Belfield, North Dakota, Houston, Texas and Irvine, California. Connect with Meridian Energy Group: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About KMX Technologies, LLC

KMX Technologies is a Hollow Fiber Membrane Distillation technology provider. Our patented technology and processes were developed to address the world’s toughest industrial water treatment challenges.

