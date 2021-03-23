Epiq Expands Partnership with Am Law 10 Firm to provide Office Services & Administrative Support

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, today announced the expansion of their partnership with an Am Law 10 firm.

Epiq has previously partnered with the firm for office services support in Boston, Dallas and Houston, but will now also support their Century City, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Palo Alto, San Francisco and Washington D.C. office locations. Additionally, Epiq has been awarded the firm’s document processing services, which will be based out of their newly launched Phoenix Global Resource Center (GRC).

The Phoenix GRC is in addition to Epiq’s Atlanta GRC and expands their ability to support clients with administrative and shared services such as document/word processing, proofreading, marketing, virtual reception, call center, time entry, AP/AR, virtual administrative and legal assistant support. Since its opening, Epiq has created numerous job opportunities in the Phoenix area.

“At Epiq, we are always seeking ways to innovate operations and business processes. As the workforce continues to evolve, we look forward to continuing to provide our clients creative solutions through technology and our flexible service delivery model,” said Michelle Deichmeister, president and general manager of the Global Business Transformation Solutions business at Epiq.

