High Arctic Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” announced today that Christopher Ames, High Arctic’s Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, tendered his resignation with effect April 2, 2021. The Company has begun the process of recruiting a new executive, including a review of internal candidates.



Mike Maguire, High Arctic’s Chief Executive Officer commented: “On behalf of High Arctic and our team of employees in Canada, Papua New Guinea and Australia, I would like to wish Christopher well with his new career direction outside the energy service industry. Chris’ enthusiasm and work focus has been a stabilizing influence during his one-year tenure, including the recent filing of year-end disclosures.”

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Maguire

Chief Executive Officer

403.508.7836

1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.

Suite 500, 700-2nd Street S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 2W1

Website www.haes.ca

Email: info@haes.ca