Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,197 in the last 365 days.

High Arctic Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAW

CALGARY, Alberta, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Arctic Energy Services Inc. (TSX: HWO) "High Arctic" or the "Corporation” announced today that Christopher Ames, High Arctic’s Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer, tendered his resignation with effect April 2, 2021. The Company has begun the process of recruiting a new executive, including a review of internal candidates.

Mike Maguire, High Arctic’s Chief Executive Officer commented: “On behalf of High Arctic and our team of employees in Canada, Papua New Guinea and Australia, I would like to wish Christopher well with his new career direction outside the energy service industry. Chris’ enthusiasm and work focus has been a stabilizing influence during his one-year tenure, including the recent filing of year-end disclosures.”  

About High Arctic

High Arctic’s principal focus is to provide drilling and specialized well completion services, equipment rentals and other services to the oil and gas industry. High Arctic is a market leader providing drilling and specialized well completion services and supplies rig matting, camps and drilling support equipment on a rental basis in Papua New Guinea. The western Canadian operation provides well servicing, well abandonment, snubbing and nitrogen services and equipment on a rental basis to a large number of exploration and production companies.

For further information, please contact:

Michael J. Maguire
Chief Executive Officer
403.508.7836
1.800.668.7143

High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
Suite 500, 700-2nd Street S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 2W1
Website www.haes.ca
Email: info@haes.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

High Arctic Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Companies, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.